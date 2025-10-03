New Offering Expands Residential Sun Control Options

Arizona Shutter Company provides custom window treatments with an emphasis on fit, function, and durability.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona Shutter Company has announced the addition of exterior shades to its residential product lineup, broadening options for light management, heat reduction, and privacy around patios, pergolas, and large window openings. The rollout includes multiple fabric opacities and profiles designed to withstand sun, wind, and dust while maintaining outward visibility.The program introduces a modular approach to specification pairing architectural-grade components with performance textiles that balance glare control and airflow. Homeowners can select guided cable or side-channel systems to stabilize the shade in breezy conditions and choose from corrosion-resistant finishes suitable for varied architectural styles. Control choices include manual crank systems and smart-enabled automation compatible with leading home platforms, with optional environmental sensors for sun and wind response.Technical options cover UV filtration targets, thermal comfort goals, and façade integration. Fabric selections feature fade-resistant coatings and measurements for visible light transmission to support consistent daylighting. For projects requiring larger spans, linked panels and integrated hem bars enable continuous coverage while preserving egress and access.This launch aligns the company’s indoor portfolio plantation shutters , blinds, and interior shades—with a complementary outdoor solution set, offering a single point of coordination for whole-home light and privacy planning. The addition of exterior shades supports energy efficiency objectives by reducing solar heat gain at the envelope, helping HVAC systems operate more predictably during peak seasons. For enhanced convenience, the range also includes motorized outdoor shades configured for wall switches, remotes, or app control.About the company:Arizona Shutter Company provides custom window treatments with an emphasis on fit, function, and durability. Established in 2021, the team supports projects from assessment through installation, aligning product specifications with design intent and long-term maintenance needs.Contact information:Address: 1403 W. 10th PI Suite B120City: TempeState: AZZip code: 85281

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.