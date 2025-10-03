Long Beach the Priciest U.S. Destination for Car Rentals this Fall

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long Beach, CA leads the rankings for the costliest place in the United States to rent a car this fall, according to a survey by Cheapcarrental.com Travellers arriving at Long Beach Airport face an average of $85 per day for the lowest-priced vehicles – a figure that is 32% higher than the same period in 2024.Other California destinations to feature in the top ten were San Francisco and Los Angeles, tied for fifth place with average daily rates of $77. Further down the list, Fresno ranked 21st at $62, followed by San Jose in 34th place at $58, Santa Ana in 40th at $57, and Palm Springs in 49th place at $55. San Diego rounded out the state’s listings at 84th, offering a comparatively affordable rate of $44 per day.The study analysed rates at 100 airports nationwide for the period September to November 2025. Close behind Long Beach are Portland International Jetport in Maine and St. Pete–Clearwater Airport in Florida, each averaging $83 daily, with Boise, Idaho, nearly level at a similar price.When viewed across the full set of airports, the average comes to $55.30 per day, representing a drop of more than 15% compared to fall 2024. With summer rentals already showing significant decreases, the findings reinforce the picture of cooling demand in the travel sector.At the opposite end of the scale, San Juan in Puerto Rico stands out as the most affordable option at just $25 a day. Florida’s Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach also remain firmly in the budget category, each offering cars for well below $40 per day.The table below sets out rental car prices for the 10 most expensive destinations across the United States this fall. Figures represent the average daily rate for the most affordable vehicle, based on rentals between September 1 and November 31, 2025.1. Long Beach (LGB) $852. Portland (PWM) $832. St. Petersburg (PIE) $834. Boise (BOI) $825. San Francisco (SFO) $775. Los Angeles (LAX) $777. Oklahoma City (OKC) $768. Nashville (BNA) $758. Little Rock (LIT) $7510. Pittsburgh (PIT) $74For the full survey results, please visit:

