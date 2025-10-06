Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market Anticipated to Grow at 12.4% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift expansion in the smart micro-weather forecasting market size. It is anticipated that the market will escalate from $1.16 billion in 2024 to $1.30 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%. The growth over this historic period can be linked to the enhanced use of AI and IoT in weather prediction, amplified demand for precise short-term forecasting, expanded utilization of satellite data and remote sensing, a mounting requirement for hyperlocal weather data, and the increasing significance of real-time weather tracking in critical sectors.

Anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years, the smart micro-weather forecasting industry is projected to reach a market value of $2.03 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This buoyant growth during the forecast period can be traced back to factors such as precision agriculture dependence, the rising need for real-time weather information in transportation and logistics, increased adoption of climate risk management solutions, widespread application of AI-driven predictive analytics, and a surge in demand for hyperlocal forecasting in smart cities. Key trends predicted for the forecast period include AI and machine learning advancements for improved prediction accuracy, technological innovations in IoT-empowered weather sensors, the integration of satellite images with ground-based data collection, enhancements in cloud-based forecasting platforms, and novel developments in hyperlocal weather applications and services.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market?

The growth of the smart micro-weather forecasting market is anticipated to surge, owing to the rising dependency on precision agriculture. Precision agriculture is an agricultural management method that utilizes advanced technologies like sensors, drones, GPS, and analytics to maximize crop yield and judicious utilization of resources. The mounting reliance on this method largely stems from the necessity to boost crop yields to cater to the escalating food demand of the rapidly growing population, all while effectively utilizing resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Smart micro-weather forecasting aids precision agriculture by giving accurate, real-time local weather insights, enabling farmers to make informed and data-guided decisions to enhance crop yield and conserve resources. For instance, the Government Accountability Office reported in January 2024 that in 2023, 27% of American farms and ranches adopted precision agriculture methods for crop or livestock management. As a result, the burgeoning dependence on precision agriculture is fuelling the growth of the smart micro-weather forecasting market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Industry?

Major players in the Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Global Market Report 2025 include:

• International Business Machines Corporation

• DTN LLC

• AccuWeather Inc.

• Pelmorex Corp.

• Weathernews Inc.

• Spire Global Inc.

• METRAWEATHER (UK) LIMITED

• The Tomorrow Companies Inc.

• Earth Networks Inc.

• Baron Weather Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market?

Leading businesses in the smart micro-weather forecasting market are turning their attention to avant-garde solutions like high-definition weather models to improve the precision of forecasts, offer location-specific updates in real-time, and assist optimal decision-making in weather-dependent sectors. High-definition weather models, with their ability to simulate atmospheric conditions with fine-tuned spatial and temporal scales, are ideal to precisely predict local weather patterns and provide site-specific forecasts. To provide an example, in October 2022, Jua.ai AG, a firm based in Switzerland that offers weather forecasting and atmospheric modeling solutions, unveiled a weather forecast service run by AI that gives high-resolution predictions globally, outstripping the performance of current numerical models while facilitating businesses of all scales to have access to more precise and up-to-date weather data. This platform uses deep learning tech to improve geospatial resolution, temporal resolution, and update regularity of the forecasts, thus revolutionizing the scope of meteorological analysis. Such innovations are anticipated to fast-track adoption in various industries like agriculture, energy, aviation, logistics, and insurance, where the need for precise, local, and real-time weather updates is key for smooth operations, danger management, and strategic planning.

What Segments Are Covered In The Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market Report?

The smart micro-weather forecasting market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Forecasting Type: Nowcasting, Short Range, Medium Range, Long Range

3) By Application: Agriculture, Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Aviation, Marine, Retail, Government And Defense, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial, Industrial, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Weather Sensors, Radar Systems, Satellites, Data Loggers, Internet Of Things (IoT)-Enabled Devices, Power And Communication Modules

2) By Software: Forecasting And Modeling Tools, Data Analytics Platforms, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning Algorithms, Visualization And Dashboard Interfaces, Cloud-Based Platforms, Mobile And Web Applications

3) By Services: Forecasting And Alert Services, Data Integration And Consulting Services, System Installation And Maintenance, Managed Services, Customization And Training Services, Support And After-Sales Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Smart Micro-Weather Forecasting Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for smart micro-weather forecasting. It's predicted that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The report encompasses the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

