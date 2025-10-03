FMCG Logistics Market Forecast (2024–2033) : $1.2 Trillion to $1.7 Trillion at 3.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ FMCG Logistics Market ," The fmcg logistics market was valued at $1.2 trillion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1729.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2033.FMCG logistics refers to the specialized supply chain management and distribution processes which involved handling products that have a short shelf life, and are in continuous demand. FMCG logistics include procurement, warehousing, inventory management, transportation, and last-mile delivery to ensure goods such as food, beverages, personal care products, and household items reach retailers and consumers efficiently. The FMCG logistics process also includes maintaining product freshness, minimizing transit times, managing high-volume distribution, and optimizing storage to reduce waste and costs. In recent years there is also growing adoption of advanced technologies such as real-time tracking, AI-driven demand forecasting, and automation to streamline FMCG logistics operations.Get Research Report Sample Pages : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08768 Factors such as growing penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, changing lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with rise in disposable income, and rise in tech-driven logistics services and growing adoption of IOT-enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global FMCG logistics market share. Moreover, factors such as emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation, and reduction in cost and lead time due to use of multi-modal system offers lucrative market growth opportunities. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service hinders the growth of the market to some extent.With the rapid expansion of e-commerce companies, the demand for fast and efficient last-mile deliveries has grown significantly, making it a key focus area in the FMCG logistics industry. Additionally, same-day delivery is become increasingly common, further driving the growth of last-mile delivery services. The rising demand for FMCG products, including groceries, perishables, and food & beverages, has also pushed e-commerce companies to enhance their last-mile logistics capabilities. As a result, logistics service providers are investing in faster, more reliable, and cost-effective last-mile delivery solutions to meet evolving consumer expectations.The global FMCG logistics market forecast is segmented into product type, service type, mode of transportation and region. On the basis of product type the market is analysed into food & beverages, personal care, household care, and other consumables. Based on service type, the global market is segregated into transportation, warehousing and value added services. On the basis of mode of transportation, the global market is analysed into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Region wise the market is analysed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Procure Complete Research Report Now : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fmcg-logistics-market/purchase-options The FMCG logistics market size is driven by growing penetration of e-commerce in the FMCG industry, changing lifestyles & consumer habits coupled with rise in disposable income, and rise in tech-driven logistics services and growing adoption of IoT-enabled connected devices. However, factors such as poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers and retailers on logistics service hinders the growth of the market to some extent. On the contrary, emergence of last mile deliveries coupled with logistics automation and reduction in cost and lead time due to use of multi-modal system are anticipated to offer lucrative market growth opportunities.In addition, the market is highly competitive, with several key players dominating the industry. Prominent manufacturers focus on innovation, product differentiation, and strategic partnerships to maintain their market positions. Market leaders include companies such as C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Kuehne+Nagel, DSV , Db Schenker, XPO Logistics, Inc., Geodis, United Parcel Service, Inc., A.P. Moller – Maersk, Deutsche Post Ag and FedEx.Convenience and growing urbanization are major factors that are driving the growth of the FMCG logistics market. As urban populations is growing, there is an increasing demand for quick and efficient delivery of essential consumer goods and personal care products. Moreover, modern consumers prefer ready-to-use, and easily accessible products, driving the need for FMCG products. Additionally, urban consumers expect on-demand services, which has resulted in online retailers and brands to enhance their logistics capabilities for same-day or next-day delivery. The rise of modern retail formats, such as e-commerce, and quick commerce platforms has further intensified the need for efficient warehousing, distribution, and last-mile delivery solutions, driving the market for FMCG logistics.Get More Information Before Buying : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08768 Key Findings Of The Study :By product type food and beverage segment, is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the FMCG logistics market analysis in the near future.By service type, the transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the FMCG logistics market size in the near future.By mode of transportation, the waterway segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the FMCG logistics industry in the near future.About Us :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. 