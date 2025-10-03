Next-Gen VAPT Services Enhance Compliance and Enterprise Cyber Resilience

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services

IBN Technologies' advanced VAPT Services help businesses find vulnerabilities, maintain compliance, and strengthen cybersecurity across all infrastructures.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBN Technologies has today released its enhanced VAPT Services to assist organizations with proactively locating security vulnerabilities, fixing flaws, and maintaining business continuity in the long term. Through the combination of vulnerability scanning and penetration testing with real-world simulations and security intelligence of the future, IBN empowers businesses to defend against emerging cyber threats on cloud, hybrid, and distributed infrastructures.With more than 3,500 cyberattacks launched every day and almost 97% of successful breaches resulting from misconfigurations, businesses are increasingly under threat. IBN's VAPT Services integrate innovative methodologies, AI-powered threat analysis, and certified security experts' expertise in order to protect digital environments while meeting worldwide security standards.Protect your business with expert VAPT before attackers target you.Book your free consultation now: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cybersecurity/ The Cybersecurity Imperative for EnterprisesIndustry research discloses disturbing trends: APTs increasing 67% year over year, zero-day API attacks quadrupling, and nation-state attackers intensifying cloud-borne attacks. Companies using antiquated security tactics are in danger of losing data, experiencing downtime, and damaging reputations. Active penetration testing and vulnerability assessment are no longer nice-to-have—instead, they are necessary for sustainable security.Comprehensive VAPT Services PortfolioIBN Technologies offers a robust portfolio of VAPT Services tailored to diverse enterprise environments:1. Web Application Security Testing – Simulated adversary attacks, code-level vulnerability detection, and business-critical security validation.2. Mobile Security Assessments – Multi-platform penetration testing, device hardening, and advanced mobile risk evaluations.3. Network Infrastructure Testing – Internal/external penetration testing, firewall optimization, segmentation analysis, and risk elimination.4. Cloud Security Assessments – Multi-cloud penetration testing, Kubernetes and serverless security validation, and policy compliance.5. IoT & Edge Security Testing – Firmware analysis, industrial IoT risk assessments, and supply chain resilience validation.6. Source Code Security & DevSecOps Integration – AI-enhanced static/dynamic code testing, secure SDLC adoption, and automated security workflows.Advanced Expertise and Threat IntelligenceIBN Tech’s VAPT Services leverage real-time threat intelligence, predictive analytics, and malware sandbox environments to uncover vulnerabilities before attackers exploit them. Backed by OSCP, CISSP, and CREST-certified ethical hackers, IBN’s red team specialists simulate sophisticated adversary behavior to ensure enterprises achieve unparalleled cyber resilience.Business-Centric Risk ManagementBeyond testing, IBN delivers governance consulting, compliance audits with remediation roadmaps, and executive-level reporting. Seamless integration with SIEM systems enables continuous monitoring, automated workflows, and real-time dashboards—ensuring enterprise-wide security visibility and faster incident response.Proven Success with IBN’s VAPT ServicesOrganizations adopting IBN Technologies’ VAPT Services have achieved:1. 92% reduction in critical vulnerabilities within 60 days2. 70% faster detection and response to incidents3. 100% prevention of ransomware incidents across environments4. 55% improvement in audit and compliance performance5. Zero successful breaches reported over a two-year periodSecuring the Digital FutureBy adopting IBN Technologies’ advanced VAPT Services, enterprises gain a proactive approach to cybersecurity that reduces risk exposure, ensures compliance, and strengthens stakeholder confidence. Integrating penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and predictive threat intelligence, IBN transforms security from a defensive requirement into a strategic enabler for business growth.Beyond threat detection, continuous guidance and actionable insights help organizations anticipate emerging risks, adapt to evolving cyber threats, and maintain resilience. Protect your critical assets and ensure uninterrupted business operations with IBN Technologies’ expert-led VAPT solutions.Related Services-1. SIEM and SOC Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-siem-soc-services/ 2. MDR Services- https://www.ibntech.com/managed-detection-response-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.