Cassava Leaf Powder Market Set to Surge at 8.7% CAGR, to Reach US$ 218.8 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report
Global Cassava Leaf Powder Market expands with rising demand for plant-based nutrition, sustainable protein, and functional superfood ingredientsROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cassava leaf powder market is set to experience substantial growth over the coming decade, expanding from USD 95.0 million in 2025 to around USD 218.8 million by 2035. This represents an increase of USD 125.0 million, with a total growth of 131.6% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.
Overall, the market size is expected to more than double, driven by rising consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition, growing demand for sustainable protein sources, and increasing interest in functional food ingredients with high nutritional value.
Why Is the Cassava Leaf Powder Market Growing?
The cassava leaf powder market is expanding due to rising demand for sustainable, affordable, and nutrient-rich protein sources. Cassava leaves are highly valued for their protein content, essential amino acids, and rich supply of vitamins A, B, and C, as well as minerals like iron, calcium, and phosphorus, making them ideal for nutritional supplements and functional foods.
Growing interest in circular economy principles is also boosting the market, as cassava leaves—traditionally discarded during root harvest—are now recognized as a valuable nutritional resource. Consumer preference for plant-based, health-focused, and environmentally sustainable products is driving innovation in cassava leaf powder formulations. Additionally, the global popularity of African cuisine and the rising appreciation for indigenous superfoods are further supporting market growth across diverse regions and demographics.
Cassava Leaf Powder Market by Key Country
The European cassava leaf powder market is showing emerging growth. Germany leads with strong adoption in the health food sector, driven by consumer interest in superfoods, organic products, and sustainable plant-based nutrition. France’s market is developing, fueled by culinary innovation and African cuisine influences, while the UK benefits from a multicultural population familiar with cassava and health-focused consumers. Italy, Spain, and Nordic countries show growing interest in functional and sustainably sourced ingredients, and Eastern Europe is expanding through increasing health awareness and modern retail access.
Globally, the United States leads growth, driven by demand for plant-based proteins, supplement industry infrastructure, and interest in sustainable superfoods. Germany follows with strong organic food adoption, France focuses on culinary and nutritional innovation, the UK leverages multicultural trends, and Japan prioritizes functional foods with high safety and quality standards.
Overall, rising consumer interest in plant-based, nutrient-dense, and sustainably sourced ingredients is supporting robust market growth across these key regions.
Competitive Landscape of the Cassava Leaf Powder Market
The cassava leaf powder market is competitive, with specialty ingredient suppliers, agricultural processors, and emerging superfood brands investing in sustainable sourcing, processing innovations, quality standards, and market education. Key factors driving market presence include product quality, supply chain reliability, and certification credentials.
Leading players include:
Tropical Nutrition Ltd
Cassava Health Corp.
Natural Leaf Products
African Superfoods Inc.
Green Valley Nutrition
Organic Tropics Ltd.
Pure Leaf Industries
Wellness Botanicals
Natural Health Solutions
Premium Plant Products
Request Cassava Leaf Powder Market Draft Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11112
For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit - https://www.factmr.com/about-company
Cassava Leaf Powder Market by Segments
Product Type :
Organic
Conventional
Application :
Nutritional Supplements
Food & Beverage
Animal Feed
Others (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)
Distribution Channel :
Online Retail
Health Food Stores
Supermarkets
Processing Method :
Sun-dried
Freeze-dried
Spray-dried
End-Use :
B2B (Industrial/Commercial)
B2C (Direct Consumer)
Region :
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Nordic Countries
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
South Korea
China
India
ASEAN
Australia & New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Nigeria
Ghana
Kenya
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:
Sunflower Oil Market
https://www.factmr.com/report/113/sunflower-oil-market
Vetiver Oil Market
https://www.factmr.com/report/114/vetiver-oil-market
Sesame Oil Market
https://www.factmr.com/report/129/sesame-oil-market
Corn Oil Market
https://www.factmr.com/report/130/corn-oil-market
Editor’s Note:
This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Cassava Leaf Powder industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+ +1 628-251-1583
sales@factmr.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.