Cassava Leaf Powder Market Set to Surge at 8.7% CAGR, to Reach US$ 218.8 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global cassava leaf powder market is set to experience substantial growth over the coming decade, expanding from USD 95.0 million in 2025 to around USD 218.8 million by 2035. This represents an increase of USD 125.0 million, with a total growth of 131.6% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.Overall, the market size is expected to more than double, driven by rising consumer awareness of plant-based nutrition, growing demand for sustainable protein sources, and increasing interest in functional food ingredients with high nutritional value.Why Is the Cassava Leaf Powder Market Growing?The cassava leaf powder market is expanding due to rising demand for sustainable, affordable, and nutrient-rich protein sources. Cassava leaves are highly valued for their protein content, essential amino acids, and rich supply of vitamins A, B, and C, as well as minerals like iron, calcium, and phosphorus, making them ideal for nutritional supplements and functional foods.Growing interest in circular economy principles is also boosting the market, as cassava leaves—traditionally discarded during root harvest—are now recognized as a valuable nutritional resource. Consumer preference for plant-based, health-focused, and environmentally sustainable products is driving innovation in cassava leaf powder formulations. Additionally, the global popularity of African cuisine and the rising appreciation for indigenous superfoods are further supporting market growth across diverse regions and demographics.Cassava Leaf Powder Market by Key CountryThe European cassava leaf powder market is showing emerging growth. Germany leads with strong adoption in the health food sector, driven by consumer interest in superfoods, organic products, and sustainable plant-based nutrition. France’s market is developing, fueled by culinary innovation and African cuisine influences, while the UK benefits from a multicultural population familiar with cassava and health-focused consumers. Italy, Spain, and Nordic countries show growing interest in functional and sustainably sourced ingredients, and Eastern Europe is expanding through increasing health awareness and modern retail access.Globally, the United States leads growth, driven by demand for plant-based proteins, supplement industry infrastructure, and interest in sustainable superfoods. Germany follows with strong organic food adoption, France focuses on culinary and nutritional innovation, the UK leverages multicultural trends, and Japan prioritizes functional foods with high safety and quality standards.Overall, rising consumer interest in plant-based, nutrient-dense, and sustainably sourced ingredients is supporting robust market growth across these key regions.Competitive Landscape of the Cassava Leaf Powder MarketThe cassava leaf powder market is competitive, with specialty ingredient suppliers, agricultural processors, and emerging superfood brands investing in sustainable sourcing, processing innovations, quality standards, and market education. Key factors driving market presence include product quality, supply chain reliability, and certification credentials.Leading players include:Tropical Nutrition LtdCassava Health Corp.Natural Leaf ProductsAfrican Superfoods Inc.Green Valley NutritionOrganic Tropics Ltd.Pure Leaf IndustriesWellness BotanicalsNatural Health SolutionsPremium Plant ProductsRequest Cassava Leaf Powder Market Draft Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=11112 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit - https://www.factmr.com/about-company Cassava Leaf Powder Market by SegmentsProduct Type :OrganicConventionalApplication :Nutritional SupplementsFood & BeverageAnimal FeedOthers (Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals)Distribution Channel :Online RetailHealth Food StoresSupermarketsProcessing Method :Sun-driedFreeze-driedSpray-driedEnd-Use :B2B (Industrial/Commercial)B2C (Direct Consumer)Region :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNordic CountriesBENELUXRest of EuropeAsia PacificJapanSouth KoreaChinaIndiaASEANAustralia & New ZealandRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaChileRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaSouth AfricaNigeriaGhanaKenyaRest of Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Sunflower Oil MarketVetiver Oil MarketSesame Oil MarketCorn Oil MarketEditor’s Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. No AI-generated statistics or speculative data have been introduced. This story is designed to support manufacturers, healthcare providers, and wellness brands in recognizing the Cassava Leaf Powder industry as a major growth and innovation sector for the coming decade.

