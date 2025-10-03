Camelina Seed Protein & Oil Market to Total US$ 394.2 Million by 2035, Expanding at a 9.1% CAGR- Fact.MR Study

Global Camelina Seed Protein & Oil Market grows as demand for sustainable, plant-based protein and omega-3-rich oils rises across industries.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global camelina seed protein and oil market is set to experience significant growth over the coming decade. Market projections indicate an increase from USD 165.0 million in 2025 to around USD 394.2 million by 2035, reflecting a substantial rise of USD 230.0 million during the forecast period. This represents a total growth of 139.4%, with the market expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.Overall, the market size is anticipated to nearly 2.4 times its current value. This growth is driven by rising consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, increasing demand for sustainable protein sources, and a stronger focus on eco-friendly crop alternatives that require less water and fewer pesticides compared to conventional oilseed crops.Why Is the Camelina Seed Protein & Oil Market Expanding?The growth of the camelina seed protein and oil market is being fueled by rising consumer demand for sustainable, nutritious, and plant-based ingredients that align with both health and environmental priorities. Modern consumers increasingly seek products that deliver nutritional benefits while minimizing environmental impact, positioning camelina as an ideal solution. Its unique composition—rich in omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, and protein—makes it a favored ingredient for premium food, cosmetic, and nutritional supplement products.In addition, the emphasis on regenerative agriculture and carbon-neutral farming practices is driving the adoption of camelina as a rotation crop that enhances soil health, reduces erosion, and requires minimal inputs. Food manufacturers are drawn to camelina oil for its stability, nutritional profile, and neutral taste, while cosmetic companies value its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties. Growing interest in plant-based proteins for human nutrition and animal feed is expanding opportunities for camelina protein concentrates and isolates. Supportive government policies and initiatives promoting sustainable agriculture and a bio-based economy are further accelerating market growth through research funding and favorable regulations.Camelina Seed Protein & Oil Market by Key CountryEurope leads the camelina seed protein and oil market, with Germany at the forefront due to strong support for sustainable agriculture and bio-based initiatives, backed by research institutions and cooperatives driving cultivation and processing technologies. France emphasizes agricultural diversification and premium product development for gourmet food and natural cosmetics.Globally, the market is growing robustly. Germany leads in growth, followed by the United States, France, the UK, Japan, and South Korea. In the U.S., expansion is supported by increasing cultivation, agricultural innovation, and rising adoption in food and cosmetics. France focuses on high-quality, locally sourced products for gourmet and cosmetic applications. The UK emphasizes plant-based nutrition and sustainable food systems, while Japan targets functional foods and preventive nutrition. South Korea benefits from a health-conscious consumer base and a thriving beauty industry incorporating camelina oil into premium skincare products.Overall, strong consumer demand for sustainable, nutritious ingredients and government support for bio-economy initiatives are driving camelina seed protein and oil adoption across major markets.Competitive Landscape of the Camelina Seed Protein & Oil MarketThe camelina seed protein and oil market is highly competitive, with players ranging from agricultural cooperatives and specialty oil processors to ingredient suppliers and biotechnology startups. Companies are focusing on cultivation partnerships, processing infrastructure, product development, and market education to position camelina as a sustainable alternative to traditional oilseeds. Leading players include:Camelina CompanyOmega Oil IndustriesNatural Seed SolutionsPremium Camelina Corp.Sustainable Oils Ltd.Pure Seed ProductsGlobal Camelina ProcessingHealthy Oils Inc.Organic Seed IndustriesTraditional Oil MillsCalmelina Seed Protein & Oil Market by SegmentsProduct Type :Camelina OilCamelina ProteinApplication :Food & BeverageCosmeticsNutritional SupplementsProcessing Method :Cold PressedSolvent ExtractedEnd-Use Industry :Food ProcessingPersonal CarePharmaceuticalsAnimal NutritionDistribution Channel :Direct SalesDistributorsOnline RetailSpecialty StoresRegion :North AmericaUnited StatesCanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalySpainNordicBENELUXRest of EuropeEast AsiaChinaJapanSouth KoreaSouth Asia & PacificIndiaASEANAustralia & New ZealandRest of South Asia & PacificLatin AmericaBrazilArgentinaRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaKingdom of Saudi ArabiaOther GCC CountriesTurkeySouth AfricaOther African UnionRest of Middle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Cottonseed Oil MarketRapeseed Oil MarketFlavored Milk MarketCheese MarketEditor's Note:This release is based exclusively on verified and factual market content derived from industry analysis by FactMR. 