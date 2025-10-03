Paper Pigments Market Reveals Growth Drivers, Sustainability Trends, and Future Prospects by 2031

Paper Pigments Market, by Type

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global paper pigments market generated $12.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $27.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031.The study provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics, emerging trends, value chains, investment opportunities, regional outlooks, and the competitive landscape serving as a vital resource for industry leaders, investors, and entrepreneurs to formulate effective growth strategies.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07377 Market Segmentation Insights:By Type:- Calcium carbonate held the largest share in 2021 (over one-third of the market) and is expected to maintain its dominance.- Other types include Kaolin, Talc, Titanium Dioxide, Amorphous Silicas, and Others.By Application:- Uncoated paper accounted for nearly three-fourths of the market in 2021 and will remain the largest segment by 2031.- Coated paper is set to record the fastest CAGR of ~8.6% during the forecast period.By Region:- Asia-Pacific led the global market in 2021, capturing nearly half of the share, and is projected to remain dominant while also registering the fastest CAGR of 9.0% through 2031.- Other key regions include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Key Market PlayersLeading companies profiled include Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Cabot Corporation, DuPont de Numerous Inc., Kokuyo Camlin Ltd., En-Tech Polymer Co., Ltd., GAB Neumann GmbH, Hansol Chemicals, J.M. Huber Corporation, Kemira Oyj, KaMin LLC/CADAM, Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya AG, Thiele Kaolin Company, and The Chemours Company.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-pigments-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

