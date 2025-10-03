Bridge The Gaps welcomes newest board member Brant Magruder

Bridge The Gaps Welcomes Brant Magruder, President of BAM Leadership Solutions, to Its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bridge The Gaps is proud to announce that Brant Magruder, President of BAM Leadership Solutions, has joined its Board of Directors . With over 25 years of leadership experience working with youth and young adults in the Greater Houston Area, Brant brings a unique perspective and a strong passion for empowering the next generation.Throughout his career, Brant has created platforms for young people to succeed, beginning with his work in the pool industry, where he developed leadership and workplace skills among lifeguards. His dedication to mentoring and shaping young leaders extended into coaching youth sports, where he emphasized teamwork, discipline, and personal growth.Brant’s extensive background in guiding youth toward building strong leadership qualities aligns seamlessly with the mission of Bridge The Gaps. His experience offers valuable insight into how the organization can continue to create opportunities that strengthen communities and inspire young people to reach their full potential.“Brant has dedicated his career to equipping young people with the tools they need to succeed, not just in sports or jobs, but in life,” said Omar Durham, Founder and CEO of Bridge The Gaps. “We are thrilled to welcome him to the Bridge The Gaps Board, where his leadership and mentorship experience will help us further our mission of empowering and educating youth across our communities.”As President of BAM Leadership Solutions, Brant has made it his professional mission to help organizations and individuals maximize their leadership potential. His passion for building strong leaders mirrors the values of Bridge The Gaps, making his appointment to the Board both timely and impactful.About Bridge The GapsBridge The Gaps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth and bridging cultural, emotional, and educational gaps through mentorship, education, and community outreach. With a focus on real-life impact and prevention programs, Bridge The Gaps works to create opportunities for growth, healing, and resilience in communities across Texas.

