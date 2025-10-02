HHS doubles childhood cancer research funding to accelerate AI-based projects 

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Sept. 30 that it is doubling its funding for childhood cancer research from $50 million to $100 million to accelerate the development of diagnostics, treatments and prevention measures that include the use of artificial intelligence. HHS will use AI to analyze electronic health record and claims data to inform research and clinical trial design. The project, called the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative, was established by the previous Trump administration in 2019.

