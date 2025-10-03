Seventh Annual ¡Ándale! 5K Brings Las Vegas Community Together with Morris Injury Law as First-Ever Title Sponsor

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seventh Annual ¡Ándale! 5K wrapped up another successful year this past weekend, drawing runners, families, and community leaders together for a day of health, unity, and purpose. For the first time in the event’s history, Morris Injury Law proudly served as the Title Sponsor, highlighting the firm’s commitment to both community wellness and educational opportunities for future legal professionals.

Organized by the ¡Ándale! Foundation in collaboration with the Nevada Latino Bar Association, the race celebrated its biggest milestone yet—continuing to fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in law while encouraging health and fitness throughout Southern Nevada.

Scott Morris, Founder of Morris Injury Law, expressed his pride in supporting the cause:

“The ¡Ándale! 5K is about more than running—it’s about community, education, and opportunity. I wouldn’t have been able to achieve my dream of becoming a lawyer without scholarships and support, and now it’s our chance to give back and help the next generation achieve theirs. It’s also a fun way to promote wellness, bring families and friends together, and celebrate growth year after year.”

Morris Injury Law looks forward to building on this partnership in the years ahead and continuing to support initiatives that empower the next generation of leaders.

