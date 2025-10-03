TTPM Announces Most Wanted Toys for Holiday 2025
Leading toy review authority identifies 24 must-have items across key categories based on extensive testing and analysisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TTPM, the industry’s leading video reviewer of toys, today announced its highly anticipated Most Wanted Toys for Holiday 2025 list. Drawing on more than 100 years of combined staff experience in the toy industry, TTPM selected 24 standout products across diverse categories that are expected to dominate wish lists this holiday season.
“This year’s Most Wanted list reflects significant innovation across traditional and emerging toy categories,” said Laurie Leahey, editor at TTPM. “From interactive tech toys that blend physical and digital play to nostalgic favorites with modern twists, 2025’s lineup offers something compelling for every age group.”
The comprehensive list spans 24 categories, highlighting toys that demonstrated exceptional play value during TTPM’s rigorous testing process. Notable trends include the continued popularity of collectibles, interactive pets with advanced features, and the growing “kidult” market with sophisticated building sets.
“What sets this year’s selections apart is the balance between cutting-edge technology and fundamental play patterns that have engaged children for generations,” said Leahey. “Manufacturers are creating products that capture kids’ imaginations while extending play value and learning opportunities.”
Key highlights include tech innovation leaders like the Jurassic World Primal Hatch and DJ Furby Rainbow, cross-generational appeal items such as LEGO Botanicals and Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY, educational excellence with Ms. Rachel First Words Talking Flash Cards and LeapFrog’s 4-in-1 Discovery House, and character-driven favorites featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, Star Wars, and Disney’s Stitch.
TTPM’s complete Most Wanted Holiday 2025 list includes winners across action games, collectibles, craft toys, educational products, fashion dolls, interactive pets, building sets, roleplay toys, tech toys, vehicles, and more.
MOST WANTED ACTION GAME - Connect 4 Frenzy - Hasbro
MOST WANTED ACTIVITY TOY - Barbie Play-Doh Fashion Designer - Hasbro
MOST WANTED CARD GAME - UNO Golf - Mattel
MOST WANTED COLLECTIBLE TOY - L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series - MGA
MOST WANTED COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME - Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASY
MOST WANTED CRAFT TOY - Crystal Gem Creations - Cra-Z-Art
MOST WANTED DINOSAUR - Jurassic World Rebirth Rumble 'N Rampage Distortus Rex - Mattel
MOST WANTED EDUCATIONAL TOY - Ms. Rachel First Words Talking Flash Cards - SpinMaster
MOST WANTED FAD - The Monsters/Labubu - Pop Mart
MOST WANTED FASHION DOLL - Barbie Care Bears Cutie Reveal - Mattel
MOST WANTED INTERACTIVE PET - FurReal Coco the Tumbling Panda - Just Play
MOST WANTED KIDULT LEGO SETS - LEGO Botanicals
MOST WANTED LEARNING TOY - 4-in-1 Discovery House - LeapFrog
MOST WANTED LEGO SET - LEGO Vending Machine
MOST WANTED MUSICAL TOY - DJ Furby Rainbow – Hasbro
MOST WANTED PRETEND FOOD TOY - Slime Life Grilled Cheese and Chips - MGA
MOST WANTED ROLEPLAY TOY - Bluey Let’s Play Chef Supermarket - Moose Toys
MOST WANTED SLIME - GUI GUI Slime – Moose Toys
MOST WANTED STAR WARS TOY - LEGO Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT Walker
MOST WANTED STITCH TOY - Ultimate Stitch - Just Play
MOST WANTED TECH TOY - Jurassic World Primal Hatch – SpinMaster
MOST WANTED TODDLER TOY - Turn & Learn Driver – VTech
MOST WANTED TRACK SET - Hot Wheels City Stunt Tracks Mid-Air Crash - Mattel
MOST WANTED VEHICLE TOY - Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon Transporter
About TTPM
TTPM is the toy industry’s premier video review authority, providing comprehensive analysis and expert insights on the latest toy releases. With a combined team experience of over 100 years in the toy business, TTPM’s reviews help parents, gift-givers, and retailers make informed decisions about toy purchases. The company’s extensive video library and expert commentary have established TTPM as the trusted source for toy information and trends.
