TTPM Announces Most Wanted Toys for Holiday 2025

Leading toy review authority identifies 24 must-have items across key categories based on extensive testing and analysis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTPM , the industry’s leading video reviewer of toys, today announced its highly anticipated Most Wanted Toys for Holiday 2025 list. Drawing on more than 100 years of combined staff experience in the toy industry, TTPM selected 24 standout products across diverse categories that are expected to dominate wish lists this holiday season.“This year’s Most Wanted list reflects significant innovation across traditional and emerging toy categories,” said Laurie Leahey, editor at TTPM. “From interactive tech toys that blend physical and digital play to nostalgic favorites with modern twists, 2025’s lineup offers something compelling for every age group.”The comprehensive list spans 24 categories, highlighting toys that demonstrated exceptional play value during TTPM’s rigorous testing process. Notable trends include the continued popularity of collectibles, interactive pets with advanced features, and the growing “kidult” market with sophisticated building sets.“What sets this year’s selections apart is the balance between cutting-edge technology and fundamental play patterns that have engaged children for generations,” said Leahey. “Manufacturers are creating products that capture kids’ imaginations while extending play value and learning opportunities.”Key highlights include tech innovation leaders like the Jurassic World Primal Hatch and DJ Furby Rainbow, cross-generational appeal items such as LEGO Botanicals and Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY, educational excellence with Ms. Rachel First Words Talking Flash Cards and LeapFrog’s 4-in-1 Discovery House, and character-driven favorites featuring Barbie, Hot Wheels, Star Wars, and Disney’s Stitch.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​TTPM’s complete Most Wanted Holiday 2025 list includes winners across action games, collectibles, craft toys, educational products, fashion dolls, interactive pets, building sets, roleplay toys, tech toys, vehicles, and more.MOST WANTED ACTION GAME - Connect 4 Frenzy - HasbroMOST WANTED ACTIVITY TOY - Barbie Play-Doh Fashion Designer - HasbroMOST WANTED CARD GAME - UNO Golf - MattelMOST WANTED COLLECTIBLE TOY - L.O.L. Surprise! Eye Spy Series - MGAMOST WANTED COLLECTIBLE CARD GAME - Magic: The Gathering - FINAL FANTASYMOST WANTED CRAFT TOY - Crystal Gem Creations - Cra-Z-ArtMOST WANTED DINOSAUR - Jurassic World Rebirth Rumble 'N Rampage Distortus Rex - MattelMOST WANTED EDUCATIONAL TOY - Ms. Rachel First Words Talking Flash Cards - SpinMasterMOST WANTED FAD - The Monsters/Labubu - Pop MartMOST WANTED FASHION DOLL - Barbie Care Bears Cutie Reveal - MattelMOST WANTED INTERACTIVE PET - FurReal Coco the Tumbling Panda - Just PlayMOST WANTED KIDULT LEGO SETS - LEGO BotanicalsMOST WANTED LEARNING TOY - 4-in-1 Discovery House - LeapFrogMOST WANTED LEGO SET - LEGO Vending MachineMOST WANTED MUSICAL TOY - DJ Furby Rainbow – HasbroMOST WANTED PRETEND FOOD TOY - Slime Life Grilled Cheese and Chips - MGAMOST WANTED ROLEPLAY TOY - Bluey Let’s Play Chef Supermarket - Moose ToysMOST WANTED SLIME - GUI GUI Slime – Moose ToysMOST WANTED STAR WARS TOY - LEGO Ultimate Collector Series AT-AT WalkerMOST WANTED STITCH TOY - Ultimate Stitch - Just PlayMOST WANTED TECH TOY - Jurassic World Primal Hatch – SpinMasterMOST WANTED TODDLER TOY - Turn & Learn Driver – VTechMOST WANTED TRACK SET - Hot Wheels City Stunt Tracks Mid-Air Crash - MattelMOST WANTED VEHICLE TOY - Hot Wheels City Ultimate Dual Dragon TransporterAbout TTPMTTPM is the toy industry’s premier video review authority, providing comprehensive analysis and expert insights on the latest toy releases. With a combined team experience of over 100 years in the toy business, TTPM’s reviews help parents, gift-givers, and retailers make informed decisions about toy purchases. The company’s extensive video library and expert commentary have established TTPM as the trusted source for toy information and trends.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.