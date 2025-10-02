Learn about wildlife diets at Oct. 10 MDC program in Branson

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Knowing what an animal eats can provide interesting insights into how it lives.

People can learn more about reptile and amphibian appetites at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Oct. 10 program “Feeding Frenzy.” This free program will be 6-7 p.m. at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center in Branson. This facility is located at 483 Hatchery Road and is part of MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. This program is open to all ages and registration is required. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212051

At this program, MDC staff will demonstrate how they feed the snakes, turtles, toads, frogs, and salamanders that are on display at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. While these animals gobble up a smorgasbord of crickets, worms, and other food items, their eating habits will be discussed. (Visitors should note that the fish hatchery raceways will be closed during this after-hours event.)

