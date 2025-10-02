Bilt Headquarters Expansion to Create More Jobs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Bilt, a housing and neighborhood commerce platform, will establish its new headquarters at 837 Washington Street in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District under a 15-year lease. The 58,000-square-foot space will be fully renovated to accommodate the company’s growth, creating 625 new jobs while retaining more than 200 existing employees. Supported by up to $6.25 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development, the project includes more than $50 million in research and development investment to advance Bilt’s fintech products, payment systems and consumer engagement tools.

“New York is the nation’s undisputed leader in finance and technology, and Bilt’s decision to grow and develop here underscores the unmatched talent, energy and opportunity that only New York can offer,” Governor Hochul said. “Bilt’s expansion and long-term commitment reflect the kind of homegrown innovation we are proud to support. Their success story is a reminder that when companies invest in New York, they not only strengthen our communities but also help shape the future of technology and economic growth across the state.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Bilt's expansion represents the kind of forward-thinking investment that strengthens New York's position as the global capital of fintech innovation. By choosing to grow in New York and create hundreds of high-paying jobs, Bilt is demonstrating confidence in our state's unparalleled talent pool and business ecosystem. Empire State Development is committed to ensuring that companies like Bilt can continue to innovate, expand and generate lasting benefits for communities across the state.”

Bilt Founder and CEO Ankur Jain said, “New York City is where Bilt was born, and it's where we'll continue to grow. This 15-year commitment to the Meatpacking District represents our unwavering belief in New York as the epicenter of innovation and the perfect place to build an American-made platform that connects people to rewarding experiences in their homes and neighborhoods. There's no better neighborhood than the Meatpacking District to showcase what happens when commerce, community and culture come together.”

Founded in 2019 and launched in 2021, Bilt has grown into the nation’s largest housing and neighborhood commerce platform, built and operated in New York City. The company serves more than five million members nationwide, and its platform — which includes a suite of tools for rent payments, dining, travel and neighborhood commerce — enables consumers to earn rewards on everyday housing and lifestyle expenses.

The company has raised over $850 million in venture capital, reached a valuation of over $10.75 billion, and is on track to process more than $100 billion annually in housing-related spending while driving over $10 billion annually in spending to a network of over 40,000 neighborhood merchants including fitness studios, restaurants and pharmacies.

Bilt offers free rent reporting capabilities that enable tenants to build their credit history simply by paying their rent on time, and with plans to soon expand into mortgage-related rewards and benefits, the company is creating a path for both renters and homeowners to strengthen their financial futures while engaging in Bilt’s broader rewards ecosystem.

Bilt, which currently operates from its Lower Manhattan office, will lease approximately 58,000 square feet at 837 Washington Street, transforming a vacant building into a state-of-the-art headquarters expected to open in early 2026 following extensive renovations. The new facility will support the company’s expanding operations in artificial intelligence, engineering, product development, data analytics and partnership integration, while anchoring more than $50 million in research and development investment in New York. These R&D efforts will drive advances in payment processing, rewards technology, platform scalability and secure, privacy-focused financial transactions.

Bilt’s decision to expand in Manhattan highlights the strength of New York City’s fintech sector and the broader innovation economy. With access to world-class talent, deep pools of capital, leading research institutions and an unmatched entrepreneurial spirit, New York offers the ideal environment for companies to scale and succeed. Expansions by high-growth firms like Figma, Rippling and Rokt, alongside new investments from global leaders across technology and finance, continue to reinforce this momentum. By choosing to grow here, Bilt is contributing to New York's position as a premier destination for fintech innovation—where breakthrough companies build the technologies and platforms that are reshaping how consumers engage with financial services.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York’s fintech sector has experienced remarkable growth, cementing the state’s position as a national hub for innovation and financial technology. Since, 2021, fintech jobs in New York State have grown by 28 percent — a rate 14 times faster than the national average.

Meatpacking District Management Association Executive Director Jeffrey LeFrancois said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bilt to the Meatpacking District, a tremendous investment that underscores our neighborhood’s strength as a hub of innovation, tech, and commerce. This commitment will bring hundreds of high-quality jobs while breathing new life into an iconic neighborhood building. Thank you to Governor Hochul and Empire State Development for supporting this investment through the Excelsior Jobs Program, helping the Meatpacking District and New York continue to thrive.”

New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bilt’s new headquarters to the Meatpacking District. This investment not only brings hundreds of good jobs to our community, but also breathes new life into a historic building while strengthening New York City’s role as a global leader in fintech innovation."