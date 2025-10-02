Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,417 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,486 in the last 365 days.

Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign Honors Custodians and Facility Maintenance Professionals

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From office buildings and schools to hospitals, airports, restaurants and more, custodians and facility maintenance professionals are the backbone of clean, safe, and welcoming spaces. They are among the first to arrive, the last to leave, and the ones who tackle the toughest messes—ensuring the world keeps running.

The fourth annual Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign is launching to recognize and celebrate these essential workers nationwide. Robert Posthauer, President, Commercial Products - Newell Brands, discusses the essential role custodians and maintenance professionals play in communities. He’ll also highlight innovations in custodial methods and the equipment.

For more information, please visit https://www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/behind-the-scenes-of-clean/

Konner Gross
Zeno Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign Honors Custodians and Facility Maintenance Professionals

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more