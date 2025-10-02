Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign Honors Custodians and Facility Maintenance Professionals

DAVIDSON, NC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From office buildings and schools to hospitals, airports, restaurants and more, custodians and facility maintenance professionals are the backbone of clean, safe, and welcoming spaces. They are among the first to arrive, the last to leave, and the ones who tackle the toughest messes—ensuring the world keeps running.The fourth annual Behind the Scenes of Clean Campaign is launching to recognize and celebrate these essential workers nationwide. Robert Posthauer, President, Commercial Products - Newell Brands, discusses the essential role custodians and maintenance professionals play in communities. He’ll also highlight innovations in custodial methods and the equipment.For more information, please visit https://www.rubbermaidcommercial.com/behind-the-scenes-of-clean/

