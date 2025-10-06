Global Leader Dr. Segun Aina Strengthens Canada–Africa Partnerships in Innovation, Policy, Investment

Dr. Segun Aina, OFR, Visionary Leader Driving Canada–Africa Partnerships in Innovation and Finance

Dr. Segun Aina, OFR, advances Canada–Africa collaboration in entrepreneurship, finance, and innovation, driving growth across both regions.

Fintech is not just about financial services; it’s about building systems that empower people, create opportunities, and transform societies.” — Dr. Segun Aina, OFR,

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Segun Aina , OFR, global banking executive, ecosystem builder, and Founding President of the Africa Fintech Network (AFN), is at the forefront of strengthening Canada–Africa partnerships in innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment. With over three decades of leadership across banking, technology, and education, Dr. Aina has established himself as one of Africa’s most respected global voices.A visionary futurist, Dr. Aina began his journey after a distinguished career as a Bank MD/CEO, later founding Fintech Associates Ltd in 2002, where he incubated several successful startups. Today, he serves as Chairman of the International Digital Economies Association (IDEA) and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Fintech Association of Nigeria (FintechNGR), while holding board roles in banking, insurance, agribusiness, and technology.In 2025, Dr. Aina convened the inaugural Canada–Africa Fintech Summit (CAFS) in Toronto, a landmark gathering that connected innovators, investors, and policymakers across continents. The summit highlighted financial inclusion, policy innovation, and entrepreneurship, positioning both Canada and Africa as partners in shaping the global digital economy.Building on its success, CAFS 2026 will expand focus areas to include artificial intelligence, sustainable entrepreneurship, and greater investor engagement. Through his leadership, Dr. Aina continues to place Africa on the global innovation map while creating opportunities for Canadian and international stakeholders to collaborate.Beyond finance and policy, Dr. Aina is deeply committed to education and youth empowerment. Through initiatives such as Opolo Global Innovation, he supports university-based innovation hubs in Nigeria, fosters research commercialization, and champions opportunities for young entrepreneurs.“Fintech is not just about financial services,” says Dr. Aina. “It is about building systems that empower people, create opportunities, and transform societies.”From Toronto to Lagos, London to Hong Kong, Dr. Aina’s influence transcends borders. His mission is clear: to build bridges that connect continents, empower people, and create sustainable opportunities for generations to come.

