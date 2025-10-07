Sandra Russell Wadsworth’s Memoir Exposes Justice-System Failures: ‘That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet’

A survivor’s first-person account spotlights an unresolved case, its toll on families, and the urgent need for reform; now available from Palmetto Publishing.

My story is one woman’s fight to be heard, and a plea for a justice system that protects survivors and families with dignity, care, and accountability.” — Sandra Russell Wadsworth

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and survivor Sandra Russell Wadsworth presents a first-person account of sexual assault and its aftermath in her memoir, That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet. The book documents her experiences with the criminal justice process and the long-term effects such events can have on victims and families.

Wadsworth’s narrative focuses on the unresolved nature of her case and the challenges she reports encountering while seeking justice. It raises practical questions about how existing systems can better support survivors and uphold dignity, safety, and accountability.

Recounting events beginning on New Year’s Eve of 1978, Wadsworth writes that she was attacked at gunpoint. She reports that the assailant was not identified or arrested, and later appeared again at the location. The memoir also describes the difficulties she experienced in her interactions with law enforcement.

Beyond the incident itself, the book examines the emotional and day-to-day impact on Wadsworth and her family and discusses survivor-centered practices and oversight measures that readers may consider.

That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet is available through major retailers, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Purchase links:

-Amazon: www.amazon.com/dp/B0DMB1BQQ7

-Barnes & Noble: www.barnesandnoble.com/w/that-someone-you-will-never-want-to-meet-sandra-russell-wadsworth/1146523074

Book details

-Title: That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet

-Author: Sandra Russell Wadsworth

-Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

-ISBNs: Hardcover 979-8-8229-6191-3; Paperback 979-8-8229-6192-0; eBook 979-8-8229-6193-7.

About the Author

Sandra Russell Wadsworth is a retired Certified Paralegal and Notary Public, a survivor of sexual assault and breast cancer, and a lifelong resident of Gaston County, North Carolina. That Someone You Will Never Want To Meet is her first book.

