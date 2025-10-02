Forbes Column by Jens Erik Gould Examines AI’s Limits and Why Human Expertise in Legal Ops Still Matters

Forbes column by Amalga Group's Jens Erik Gould explores AI’s limits in legal ops and why human expertise and judgment remain essential.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jens Erik Gould, founder and CEO of the nearshore BPO and staff augmentation organization Amalga Group, is featured in a new Forbes Business Council column titled “What AI Can’t Do Yet—and Why Legal Ops Talent Still Matters.” In this piece, Gould outlines the limitations of current AI tools in legal operations and argues that organizations must continue to rely on human expertise for judgment, context, and adaptability.

In the article, Jens Erik Gould highlights that while AI can improve efficiency in routine processes such as document review and data management, it is not yet capable of making the strategic, nuanced decisions that legal teams face every day. Gould also mentions that AI tools lack the contextual understanding, adaptability, and emotional intelligence required to navigate complex business environments. He notes that successful legal operations depend not only on process efficiency but also on human acumen, collaboration, and the ability to anticipate client needs.

Jens Erik Gould encourages business leaders to adopt technology with a realistic view of what it can and cannot do. He stresses that organizations should treat AI as a complement to, rather than a substitute for, human expertise. By strengthening legal operations teams and equipping them to work effectively alongside AI, companies can ensure that technology enhances rather than undermines outcomes. Gould cautions that overlooking this balance could leave organizations vulnerable to misjudgments and missed opportunities, while those that invest in both AI and human capital will be positioned to spearhead the future of legal operations.

“AI offers tremendous potential, but it cannot yet replicate the insight, judgment, and adaptability of legal operations professionals,” said Jens Erik Gould. “Firms that pair advanced tools with skilled human capital will be better prepared to achieve sustainable results.”

This also builds on themes explored in a recent Lawyer Monthly article, where Jens Erik Gould described how Amalga Group is redefining nearshore BPO and staff augmentation to drive legal tech adoption. By connecting nearshore BPO models with technology implementation, Gould argues that nearshore talent can provide both cost efficiency and specialized expertise for companies seeking to modernize their legal functions.

Through his writing and features in Forbes and other outlets, Jens Erik Gould provides practical guidance for executives navigating the intersection of technology, talent, and legal operations. His commentary highlights both the promise of AI and the continued importance of people in ensuring business outcomes.

About Jens Erik Gould

Jens Erik Gould is the Founder & CEO of Amalga Group, a Texas and Latin America-based nearshore outsourcing company specializing in providing highly qualified talent and managed services in legal, IT, software engineering, and back office talent. Previously, Gould worked in the financial sector, contributing his skills to firms like Apollo Global Management.

About Amalga Group

Amalga Group delivers nearshore BPO, staff augmentation and operations solutions, helping organizations scale with vetted talent from Latin America. Its model emphasizes skill alignment, cultural proximity, and efficiency, supporting clients in legal, engineering, healthcare and operational functions.

