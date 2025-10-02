OQQ Celebrates TikTok Shop Super Brand Day with ‘OWN YOUR FLOW’ Pilates Event in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OQQ , the rising women’s fashion brand, launched its TikTok Shop Super Brand Day (SBD) with an immersive offline event in Los Angeles: “OWN YOUR FLOW”.Best known for its signature bodysuits and leggings, OQQ used this year’s SBD to debut an expanded collection, introducing sweatsuits, hoodies, and sleepwear that bring comfort and versatility into more aspects of women’s lives.The highlight event, OWN YOUR FLOW, invited both TikTok creators and real consumers to join a guided mat Pilates session. Participants wore OQQ’s newest leggings, experiencing firsthand how the brand’s designs support movement, balance, and confidence.At the heart of this campaign is the theme #OQQWithYou—expressing the brand’s belief that OQQ is more than fashion. Whether in motion, at rest, or out in the world, OQQ is designed to accompany women through every moment, bringing comfort and effortless style wherever life takes them. The Los Angeles event embodied this spirit, turning a workout into a shared experience of community, confidence, and connection.By combining digital influence with authentic, offline participation, OQQ’s Super Brand Day underscores its growing presence in the U.S. and its commitment to building genuine connections with women worldwide.About OQQOQQ is a women’s fashion brand dedicated to creating versatile, stylish, and comfortable apparel that supports women in every aspect of their lives. For more information, please visit www.oqq.com Follow OQQ on social media at @oqqsports (TikTok and Instagram).

