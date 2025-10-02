Jolt Capital invests in P2i specialist in water-repellent nano-coating solutions

Jolt Capital takes a controlling stake in P2i Ltd, alongside committed management participation, with an initial €8M investment

PARIS, FRANCE, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jolt Capital invests in P2i specialist in water-repellent nano-coating solutionso Jolt Capital takes a controlling stake in P2i Ltd, alongside committed management participation, with an initial €8M investment to support financial strengthening and future growth.o Having developed a relationship with Jolt Capital’s team for several years, P2i is a textbook example of Jolt’s sustainable deeptech investment thesis.o This is Jolt Capital’s first deal in the UK.Jolt Capital, the leading private equity firm specializing in growth investments in European deeptech companies, is committing €8 million to P2i, a global leader in liquid repellent nanotechnology processes for protecting electronic products against moisture and water.Thanks to its plasma enhanced vapor deposition process, with its unique combination of innovation in polymer materials that do not use any PFAS compounds and development of coating deposition equipment, P2i has already protected more than a billion electronic devices worldwide through the provision of factory in factory service models, serving an addressable market for protective coatings estimated at around €2 billion for 2026. With more than 100 employees, the company currently has two main sites, in the United Kingdom and China.Pierre Garnier, Managing Partner at Jolt Capital, said: "Ensuring the waterproofing and corrosion protection of semiconductor devices has become a critical factor in durability, whether in consumer electronics, automotive, or medical devices. This patented plasma-enhanced thin film deposition technology developed by P2i has become essential for leading tech hardware manufacturers. At Jolt Capital, we are very excited about this first investment in the UK, which will enable us to accelerate and diversify business growth, working closely with the management team to pursue further growth."Founded in 2004, P2i has a significant portfolio of 90 patents in 8 families, which has already allowed to successfully settle several intellectual property infringement disputes. The approach used for waterproofing produces ultra-thin coatings that can withstand continuous immersion in water (IPx8). It also ensures greater compliance with environmental standards thanks to the extended durability of treated products, a reduction in the use of solvents, and lower waste rates during treatment.“P2i has been engaged with Jolt Capital over a number of years and we are delighted to be able to formalise a partnership together”, commented Chris Saunders, CEO of P2i. “Jolt Capital brings a wealth of experience and capabilities to P2i that will enhance our ability to expand into new markets, as well as providing the financial backbone to support the investment growth needs of existing customers.“________________About Jolt Capital ( www.jolt-capital.com Jolt Capital is a private equity firm specialising in growth investments in deeptech companies, with a mission to build future European leaders with a global vision. Since 2011, Jolt Capital has invested in B2B companies with revenues between €10 million and €50 million. The Jolt Capital team is composed solely of experienced investors and high-tech company executives. Its proprietary AI platform, Jolt.Ninja, enables enhanced sourcing, accelerated due diligence and automatic detection of investment or acquisition targets. Jolt Capital has offices in Paris, Lausanne, Copenhagen, London, Montreal, Seoul and Tokyo.About P2i ( www.p2i.com P2i Ltd is a leading technology company specialising in advanced liquid repellent nanotechnology solutions, that are used to enhance the durability and performance of a wide range of products, including electronics, filtration systems, and textiles. The company’s proprietary coatings protect devices and surfaces from water and other liquids, helping manufacturers improve reliability and product lifespan. P2i operates globally with manufacturing service locations in the United Kingdom, China, Vietnam, India and the United States, serving customers and partners across multiple industries worldwide.Press ContactsTo know more about the dealSteele & Holt (Jolt Capital’s Media Agency)Robin Legrosjolt@steeleandholt.com+33 7 88 32 78 28To know more about P2iStephen Coulson (Head of Marketing)stephen.coulson@p2i.comTo know more about Jolt Capital

