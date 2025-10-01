A Beacon of Hope: Hauʻula Family Assessment Center Opens Its Doors

Posted on Oct 1, 2025 in Main

Photo courtesy: DHS.

Families in the Koʻolauloa area have a new place of refuge and support with the opening of the Hauʻula Family Assessment Center (FAC). The facility, unveiled and blessed on August 18, 2025, is the result of a strong partnership between the state of Hawaiʻi Department of Human Services (DHS) and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Community Services (DCS).

The new center offers safe, immediate and low-barrier temporary shelter for families experiencing homelessness. More than just a place to stay, the center provides families with guidance, resources and connections to benefits such as health coverage, food and financial assistance. “By providing virtual connections to public benefits, we can help families with access to important benefits without the burden of traveling long distances,” said DHS Director Ryan Yamane.

The project reflects the commitment of state and city leaders to collaborate on addressing homelessness. “In one year’s time we have opened four family shelters, all in partnership with the state,” said Anton Krucky, director of DCS. “It is a true testament to collaboration expanding housing opportunities, because all families deserve to be housed.”

The center is the first of its kind in the Koʻolauloa area, providing emergency shelter services, housing-focused case management and rapid rehousing support. Administered by Corazon Hawaii, a local nonprofit, the Hauʻula FAC opened its doors on July 31. Currently, five families (22 individuals) are calling the center home, with capacity to serve up to 24 families in its first year.

As Governor’s Homeless Coordinator Jun Yang shared during the blessing, “May this center be a beacon of hope and a reminder that when we work together, we can create real and lasting change.”