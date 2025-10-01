Submit Release
Hawai‘i Joins U.S. Affordable Clean Cars Coalition

The state of Hawaiʻi has joined the Affordable Clean Cars Coalition — a growing partnership among the states to help sustain America’s transition to cleaner and more affordable cars, support U.S. automotive manufacturers and workers, and safeguard states’ clean air authority.

Governor Green joined 12 other governors who launched the coalition earlier this year. “Hawaiʻi is committed to a clean energy future that protects the health of our people,” he said. “By investing in electrification, we can put more electric vehicles on the road and give our families more choices and lower costs, while safeguarding our communities from harmful pollution.”

The effort is one of several multistate partnerships hosted by the U.S. Climate Alliance, which launched a nationwide effort last month to encourage Americans to take advantage of federal clean energy incentives — including thousands of dollars in tax credits for EVs and EV charger installations — before they expire.

