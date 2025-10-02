BIG FUN, BIGGER FLAVOR: BUCA DI BEPPO DROPS THREE LIMITED-TIME DISHES FOR NATIONAL PASTA MONTH

Fall Into Flavor: Buca’s New Celebration-Worthy Spicy Sausage Pappardelle, Hearty Pappardelle Bolognese & Savory Pork Osso Buco

Savor and share new Fall menu additions including two new pappardelle pastas and a rich Pork Osso Buco crafted to bring people together

At Buca di Beppo, every meal is a celebration. National Pasta Month is the perfect moment to debut our bold new flavors, showcase value, and remind guests there's always a reason to dine at Buca.” — Jeff Ritson, Senior Vice-President, Buca di Beppo.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- October just got a whole lot saucier because National Pasta Month is here, and if it isn’t big, it isn’t Buca di Beppo . On October 1, Buca is celebrating with not one, but three chef-inspired limited time dishes: hearty Pappardelle Bolognese, bold Spicy Sausage Pappardelle, and a show-stopping Pork Osso Buco. Whether you’re a pasta purist or simply a fan of unforgettable Italian cuisine, celebrating the Buca way is the only way.Buca di Beppo has always been about more than just a meal – it is about creating unforgettable experiences. National Pasta Month may be the occasion, but the real reason to gather around the table is simple – no one does Italian family-style comfort food quite like Buca. With generous, family style portions, vibrant flavors, and a dining room built for celebrations, these new fall dishes, along with beloved classics and seasonal sips are designed to make National Pasta Month a feast to remember.NEW LIMITED-TIME DISHES FOR NATIONAL PASTA MONTH:Spicy Sausage Pappardelle – Spicy Italian sausage sauteed with garlic and spinach served over garlic butter Pappardelle pasta.Pappardelle Bolognese – Tender braised beef ragu made with Buca’s Traditional Chianti, diced carrots, celery, onions and tomatoes, tossed with pappardelle pasta, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.Pork Osso Buco – Slow-roasted pork shanks in a bold puttanesca sauce, served over creamy homemade polenta, topped with parmesan cheese and fresh parsley.SEASONAL SIPS & BUNDLES:Pear & Prosecco Spritz – La Marca Prosecco, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, pear syrup and soda water with a splash of cranberry juice served with lemon and a cinnamon stick.Cinnamon Spice Margarita – PATRON Silver Tequila, Tuaca Originale Italiano Liqueur, cinnamon syrup and sour mix shaken and served with a cinnamon sugar rim.Espresso Martini – SKYY Vodka Infusions Espresso, Kahlua, espresso mix and vanilla syrup shaken and served in a martini glass. Buca Bundle (Starting at $40) - Family-style meal featuring a choice of Spaghetti with Meat Sauce or Fettuccine Alfredo, salad, and fresh garlic bread.Buca di Beppo welcomes guests for lunch, dinner and all celebratory occasions. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online at www.dineatbuca.com/reservations . For a list of Buca di Beppo locations, please visit www.dineatbuca.com/locations ABOUT BUCA DI BEPPOFounded in 1993 in a Minneapolis basement, Buca di Beppo has grown into a beloved Italian restaurant brand with 40 locations nationwide. The name Buca di Beppo, which translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian, is known for its family-style dining, generous portions, and lively atmosphere. Each restaurant blends spaces for large gatherings with cozy, semi-private rooms, offering guests the same warm, communal experience that started it all.For more information, please visit www.DineAtBuca.com or follow Buca di Beppo on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter).

