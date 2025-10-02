Voler Systems Announces Winners of the 2025 Spark Design Challenge

Voler Systems H3Pelvic NearWave

Winners receive professional engineering support to accelerate medical and health technology breakthroughs.

This year’s Spark Design Challenge winners, H3Pelvic and NearWave, demonstrate strong innovative spirit, with solutions that have the potential to improve healthcare outcomes, and change lives.” — Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voler Systems , a leading Silicon Valley electronic design company specializing in medical devices, wearables and IoT devices, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Edition of the Spark Design Challenge. This year’s competition drew an impressive range of submissions, and the two winners were awarded 40 hours of free engineering support each.Spark Design Challenge Winners: H3Pelvic Therapy Systems: Pelvic floor pain-management solutions. NearWave : Imaging for breast cancer detection and monitoring.“We launched the Spark Design Challenge in order to support entrepreneurs who are working on breakthrough ideas in innovative industries,” said Miguel Adao, President and CEO of Voler Systems. “This year’s winning startups H3Pelvic and NearWave, spearheaded by Zack Lyon and Roy Stillwell respectively, reflect exactly that kind of innovative spirit, with solutions that have the potential to improve healthcare outcomes, and change lives.”The 2025 Spark Design Challenge invited individuals, teams, and companies across the U.S. to submit business plans or pitch decks for projects in a variety of categories, including medical devices, wearables, robotics, industrial IoT and consumer electronics. H3Pelvic and NearWave were selected out of forty entries, based on innovation, feasibility, and potential impact.By providing professional engineering services, including consulting, system architecture, embedded design and prototyping, Voler Systems helps early-stage startups, mid-market companies and Fortune-500 organizations alike accelerate product development, and bring bold ideas closer to reality.For more information about Voler Systems and its innovative solutions, please visit www.volersystems.com About Voler SystemsWith over four decades of experience in custom product design and consulting, Voler Systems is a leading Silicon Valley firm specializing in firmware design, electronics, software, and sensor development. The company has established a solid reputation for delivering reliable and innovative designs that meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. With expertise in AI, circuits, automation, motion control, and medical devices, Voler Systems is a leading provider of the underlying technologies and electronic device design for medical, wearable, IoT, consumer, and other applications.

Voler Systems One-Minute Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.