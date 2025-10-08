Fortune 100 Executive Turned Advisor Launches 'Healing Is Required' Book and Global Movement

25-Year Corporate Executive Who Built Her Career at Mars, PepsiCo, Nordstrom, and Edelman Pivots to Address Mental Health Crisis Through Spiritual Leadership

Anika Apple spent 25 years building her career inside Fortune 500 companies, quietly transforming organizational culture and leadership strategy at Mars, Nordstrom, Edelman, and PepsiCo. Now, she's leveraging that expertise to address what she calls "the most urgent crisis of our time"—the collective mental health and spiritual breakdown affecting millions of Americans.

With the November 2025 release of her debut book, Healing Is Required: The Journey to Truth, Wisdom, and the Heart of Healing, Apple is launching what industry insiders are calling a potential paradigm shift in how corporate leaders and everyday individuals approach trauma, purpose, and personal transformation.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis Through a New Lens

At a time when the American Psychological Association reports record-high levels of anxiety and depression, and workplace burnout has reached epidemic proportions, Apple's book offers a framework that bridges corporate strategy with spiritual healing. Her approach, developed over decades in C-suite and senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 organizations, addresses the root causes of organizational dysfunction and individual stagnation—unhealed trauma.

"We're witnessing a collective crisis where high-performing individuals are burning out, leaders are disengaged, and entire organizations are struggling with retention and culture," says Apple. "The missing piece isn't another productivity hack or wellness program. It's deep, intentional healing work."

From Corporate Executive to Spiritual Strategist

Apple's transition from corporate to blending C-suite advisory and spiritual strategy represents a growing trend among high-level executives seeking more meaningful impact. Her corporate background includes roles as General Manager, Market Director (with 7 GM direct reports), EVP HR, and Global HR Director, where she was known for integrating emotional intelligence and spiritual principles into business strategy—long before such approaches became mainstream.

Featured in Insight Magazine, Under 30 CEO, and CEO Official Magazine, and appearing on BNTV's The Making of an Entrepreneur (Season 4), Apple has built a reputation as a thought leader who challenges conventional approaches to leadership and personal development.

The Book That Tackles What Others Avoid

Healing Is Required directly confronts topics many self-help books sidestep: the uncomfortable work of facing trauma, the accountability required for genuine transformation, and the interconnected nature of individual and collective healing. Early readers and reviewers have described the book as "a mirror and a map"—offering both unflinching self-reflection and practical guidance.

Key themes include:

The impact of unhealed trauma on professional performance and personal purpose

Evidence-based approaches to emotional healing integrated with spiritual practice

The ripple effect of individual healing on families, organizations, and communities

Practical tools for breaking cycles of stagnation and self-sabotage

"No empathy? No problem. It can be taught, if one is willing to learn," says Deanna V. Johnson, APRN, BC. "Anika Apple elegantly marries Spirit and Science in a way that makes healing accessible and actionable."

Building a Movement Beyond the Book

Apple has founded The Healing Crusade, a growing community focused on collective transformation, and hosts a podcast that extends the book's teachings. Healing Is Required is the first in a planned series; her follow-up, Destruction Is Required, will explore the necessary role of breakdown in breakthrough.

"The data is clear: we're in crisis," Apple states. "But crisis creates opportunity. This book is for anyone ready to do the work—leaders who want to transform their organizations, individuals who refuse to stay stuck, and anyone who understands that healing isn't weakness. It's leadership."

Availability and Access

Healing Is Required: The Journey to Truth, Wisdom, and the Heart of Healing is available for presale at www.healingisrequired.com. Apple is available for interviews, speaking engagements, and corporate workshops.

About Anika Apple

Anika Apple is a Spiritual Strategist, author, and founder of The Healing Crusade. With 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles at Fortune 500 companies—including General Manager, Market Director (with 7 GM direct reports), EVP HR, and Global HR Director at Mars, Nordstrom, Edelman, and PepsiCo—she has built a reputation for transforming organizational culture and leadership effectiveness. Apple now guides individuals and organizations through deep healing work that unlocks purpose, performance, and collective evolution. Her current clients span the finance industry, media, fashion, and nonprofits.

Connect with Anika Apple:

Website: AnikaApple.com

Book Website: www.healingisrequired.com

TikTok: @theanikaapple

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/AnikaApple_LinkedIn

YouTube: https://bit.ly/AnikaAppleYT

