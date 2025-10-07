Introducing partnrUP.ai: First AI-Powered Creator Marketing Marketplace with Transparent Pricing for Brands & Creators

gen.video rebrands as partnrUP.ai after acquiring Lionize, creating the first marketplace where AI agents connect brands, agencies, freelancers, and creators.

By putting AI agents at the center of the marketplace, we’re helping brands and creators form partnerships that are smarter, faster, and more rewarding for everyone.” — Jessica Thorpe, CEO, partnrUP.ai

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- gen.video today announced the official launch of partnrUP.ai , the first marketplace built to simplify and scale partnerships between marketers and creators. This rebrand comes just months after gen.video’s acquisition of Lionize and marks the company’s next step in democratizing creator marketing.Purpose of the RebrandThe creator marketing industry has long been fragmented, with brands, agencies, and creators relying on spreadsheets, endless emails, and multiple platforms to collaborate. partnrUP.ai changes that by bringing all sides of the marketplace into a single hub—powered by AI agents that take the friction out of discovery, outreach, onboarding, and campaign management.“partnrUP.ai is more than a new name. It’s a new model built on a foundation of decades of data and experience,” said Jessica Thorpe, CEO, partnrUP.ai.What do AI Agents in partnrUP.ai do?Each step of the influencer marketing journey is supported by specialized AI agents that are specialists to assist you with your work: Influencer Discovery Agent (Kyle) : Identifies and vets on-brand creators directly from social platforms. Creator Recruitment Agent (Lilly) : Personalizes outreach and manages contracting to fill campaign rosters quickly.* Creative Brief Agent (Rachel): Helps shape campaign messaging and creative briefs for clearer collaborations.* Campaign Automation Agent (Aaron): Handles reminders, followups, and replies to questions from creators so campaigns stay on track.These agents free marketers from repetitive tasks while helping creators get matched with the right opportunities.Accessible partnrUP.ai Pricing TierspartnrUP.aipricing tiers are designed for brands, agencies, and independent contractors, with options ranging from free to enterprise while offering both traditional monthly subscription and usage based tiers:* Starter ($0/mo): Test campaigns with up to 10 creators.* Lite ($99/mo): Ramp up campaigns with up to 50 creators – ideal for freelancers and small teams.* Boost ($299/mo): The most popular tier, manage up to 100 creators - access to insight reports and run gifting programs.* Enterprise & Agency (custom): Unlimited campaigns, multiple client/brand workspaces, advanced integrations with Amazon and Shopify and dedicated support.partnrUP.ai Creator Opportunity Network and Pro MembershipOn the creator side, partnrUP.ai powers the Creator Opportunity network, now home to over 300,000 influencers, UGC creators, and talent managers. Free members can join to be first in line for recruitment into paid brand deals, apply directly to campaigns that interest them, and start building relationships with other creators.For those ready to take their careers further, the Pro Creator Opportunity Membership unlocks premium features including early access to brand deals, creator platform growth tools, and advanced support. For just $9/month creators unlock:* Access to more and better-matched opportunities — Pro members see 100+ paid brand collaborations each month tailored to their niche.* Professional-grade tools and support — From pitching to insights to streamlined communication, Pro membership makes collaborations seamless.* Faster growth and confidence — Members land deals sooner, strengthen relationships with brands, and grow their businesses with greater consistency.“Being a Pro Member has really helped me grow as a creator. I love how it connects me with brands and opportunities I might not have had access to on my own. It makes pitching easier and gives me more confidence as a professional creator.” Alima Miller (@Alma_unruly on TikTok and Instagram)Who is partnrUP.ai for?Brands, agencies, freelancers, creators, and managers looking to collaborate in one marketplace. With the launch of partnrUP.ai, the company is setting a new standard for how brands and creators connect: one unified marketplace, powered by AI, that delivers better outcomes for both sides.For more information, visit www.partnrup.ai

