Arrow Truck Sales Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Community Support and Commitment to Veterans

Arrow Truck Sales is committed to helping veterans.

Supporting veterans in trucking is our way to give back. As we celebrate 75 years, we’re proud to impact those who’ve sacrificed so much for our country.” — Paul Stephens, Head of Arrow Truck Sales

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Truck Sales is proud to mark its 75th anniversary by giving back to the community and honoring those who serve. As part of its celebration, Arrow Truck Sales will donate $7,500 to Semper Fi & America’s Fund. A portion of all trucks sold through the end of the year will contribute to this donation, emphasizing the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting veterans.

Arrow Truck Sales has long supported veterans, particularly those pursuing careers in the trucking industry after their military service. As a token of appreciation, Arrow provides special backpacks to customers who have served in the military filled with company gear to thank veterans for their service and to encourage their successful transition into the trucking workforce.

“Our longevity in the industry reflects our commitment to quality, integrity, and community,” said Paul Stephens, Head of Arrow Truck Sales and a veteran himself. “Supporting our veterans as they pursue their careers in trucking is a meaningful way for us to give back. We’re proud to celebrate 75 years of service by making a positive impact on those who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

This initiative underscores Arrow’s dedication to both industry excellence and veteran support. As they look ahead, Arrow remains committed to strengthening its relationships within the veteran community and providing opportunities for those who have served.

About Arrow Truck Sales: With over 75 years of experience, Arrow Truck Sales is a trusted provider of quality commercial trucks nationwide. Known for integrity and customer service, Arrow is dedicated to supporting its customers and the communities it serves.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund: Semper Fi & America’s Fund offers resources and support to wounded veterans and their families, helping them rebuild their lives and achieve their goals after service.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.