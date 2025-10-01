CA SBDC and CA WBC Urge Governor Newsom to Sign AB 265 to Support Disaster-Affected Small Businesses

California Assembly Bill 265 Makes Small Business Resiliency Possible

By signing AB 265, Governor Newsom would send a powerful message: California stands with its small business community—not just during times of growth, but especially in times of crisis.” — CA SBDC and CA WBC

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JOINT STATEMENT California Small Business Development Centers (CA SBDC)The California Small Business Development Centers (CA SBDC) and California Women’s Business Centers (CA WBC) call on Governor Gavin Newsom to sign Assembly Bill 265 (Caloza/Cortese) into law, ensuring critical disaster recovery support for California’s significant entrepreneurial community.California’s 4.1 million small businesses—including 1.3 million women-owned and 1.9 million minority-owned enterprises—are the driver of the state’s economy and communities. When wildfires, floods, earthquakes, or public health crises strike, small businesses are often the first to close and the last to recover. Small businesses run lean and face greater barriers due to limited access to emergency capital, resources, and recovery networks.AB 265 authorizes swift action during state declared emergencies, providing small businesses with the resources and technical assistance needed to rebuild. Supporting small businesses in times of crisis is community resilience at its most important.By signing AB 265, Governor Newsom would send a powerful message: California stands with its small business community—not just during times of growth, but especially in times of crisis.The CA SBDC and CA WBC strongly urge the Governor to act now to strengthen California’s resilience and safeguard its small business community.MEDIA CONTACT:L.A. PlaxStaged Right Marketingon behalf of CA WBC+1 (773) 742-5593la@bystagedright.com

