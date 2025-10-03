Woodstock Kiss Lands in Tribeca: Roger Sichel’s Smokin’ Hot Moment on View

One Art Space Logo Smokin’ Hot Kiss at One Art Space (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Ilene Sichel (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge) Atmosphere (Photo credit: PMC / Paul Bruinooge)

Photograph from the 1969 festival anchors new exhibition at One Art Space

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and Artist Roger Sichel presented his Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss at One Art Space for a VIP Opening Reception for his exhibition which will be on view from Thursday, September 25th through Wednesday, October 8th, 2025 at 23 Warren Street in Tribeca. The show opened with a VIP champagne reception and gourmet lobster bites, plus an exclusive first look at Sichel’s iconic work.Situated in the heart of Tribeca, One Art Space is a dynamic contemporary gallery founded in 2011 under the curatorial leadership of MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, who serves as co-owner, gallerist, and curator with Mei Fung. Known for its striking glass-front storefront and versatile exhibition layout, One Art Space advances its mission to showcase both emerging and established artists from around the world, fostering equity, artistic dialogue, and community engagement throughout New York’s vibrant art landscape.The Iconic Smokin Hot Kiss exhibition also features recent digital works that reflect the artist's engagement with technological innovation. In the 1990s and 2000s, Sichel took a detour from photography to work on producing and licensing the Autocorrect function we all use in our daily lives, so he is no stranger to how tech can drastically change the world. Sichel’s “neo-pop mixed media digital art” on view in Iconic Smokin’ Hot Kiss is inspired by both his own life and contemporary political issues.Notable attendees included: Ilene Sichel, MaryAnn Giella McCulloh, Mei Fung, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Leesa Rowland, Dr. Robi Ludwig, Brock Pierce, Donna Rubin, Randie Levine-Miller, Ken Waissman, Michael Catalano, Juan Valencia, Barbara Tate, Carmen D'Alessio, David Hochberg, Shani Gross, Nadja Sayej, Jackie Siegel, Tina Gerling, Billy McCulloh, Madison McCulloh, Bill McCulloh, Danny McCulloh, Andrew McCulloh, Samantha Sichel and Lindsey Sichel.ABOUT Roger Sichel:Roger Sichel, also known as “MaXi,” is an American multidisciplinary artist. Sichel’s career has span into photography, painting, mixed media, music production, and innovation. Sichel first rose to prominence in the late 1960s and early 1970s with his iconic photographic series Woodstock and Beyond, which captured the raw spirit of the rock ’n’ roll era while bridging counterculture and high society.Sichel’s works have been shown at esteemed locations including New York's Salmagundi Club, Kramoris Gallery in Sag Harbor, Hudson Yards, Hamptons Fine Art Fair, Glass House, and The Maidstone Hotel. The artist’s exhibitions have also included events at the Sagamore and Nautilus Hotels in Miami during Art Basel. His pieces have reached global audiences through appearances at Coachella, Live Nation’s Influencer Houses, and Bit Basel, and represented by ACCA Galleries in Beverly Hills, San Gabriel, and Palm Beach. His art is also part of the Space Blue Lunarprise Museum, launched to the moon via SpaceX’s Falcon 9 mission. In 2023, Sichel founded and produced the ARTACOM Festival at the Southampton Cultural Center, bringing together art, technology, and immersive experiences.More recently, he unveiled his “celebrity series” of international personalities at Art Basel and at a special fundraiser in December 2024, benefiting “A Safe Haven for Newborns” at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach. For more information, please visit: www.maxiarts.com ABOUT One Art Space:One Art Space opened in May 2011 in the heart of Tribeca and has been a distinctive venue for both museum-caliber and emerging artists for 15 years. Located at 23 Warren Street, the gallery occupies a versatile ground-level space with a glass façade, offering natural light and an inviting view from the street. The gallery’s programming mixes storied figures in New York's art scene like Al Diaz, world-famous street artists like Shepard Fairey, abstract contemporary painters like Andrew Salgado, and an upcoming solo exhibition of work by Purvis Young, whose paintings are held in institutions like The Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, and the Smithsonian American Art Museum, as well as in the collections of some of the highest-end buyers in the art market. One Art Space’s mission is to create a place where the giants of art history and the visionaries of art’s future come together in one space.For more information, please visit: www.oneartspace.com IG: @oneartspace | F: OneArtSpaceNYC | X/T: @oneartspace

