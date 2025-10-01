Saving the Soul of Manchu Shamanism: A Global Call to Protect a 5,000-Year-Old Spiritual Tradition

Jiaming Li is Introducing Indigenous Culture and Traditions

Manchu Shamanism is not only a spiritual tradition — it’s a living record of humanity’s earliest attempts to understand nature, culture, and the divine” — Jiaming Li

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the world’s oldest surviving spiritual traditions — Manchu Shamanism — stands on the brink of extinction. Advocates, including cultural ambassador Jiaming Li , are calling for urgent action to document, protect, and pass down this ancient heritage before it fades into oblivion.Rooted in the Paektu Mountains, Manchu Shamanism represents one of the birthplaces of global spiritual practice and has influenced Shamanistic traditions in North and South America, Korea, Japan, and beyond. Yet, despite its profound historical and cultural significance, much of this heritage is fading as elders pass on and younger generations lack the resources or opportunities to continue the practice.“Manchu Shamanism is not only a spiritual tradition — it’s a living record of humanity’s earliest attempts to understand nature, culture, and the divine,” said Jiaming Li. “If we do not act now, this wisdom will be lost, and with it, an irreplaceable place of human history.”The Plan for PreservationTo ensure the survival and revival of Manchu Shamanism, advocates are proposing:• Establishment of Shaman Halls worldwide to preserve sacred rituals, heritages, relics, antiques and teachings• Cultural tourism initiatives in Manchu State and internationally to promote enlightenment and economic sustainability• UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage recognition to secure global protection and inheritanceThe initiative calls for the preservation of the Shamanic belief, tradition, custom, relics, artifacts, totem symbols and rituals that embody the essence of Manchu Shamanism, as well as academic research and cultural festivals to share this heritage with the world.Why It Matters NowShamanism emphasizes the interdependence between humanity and nature, a message that resonates deeply in today’s era of climate crisis and cultural loss. The decline of diversity isn’t just a cultural tragedy — it represents the silencing of voices that have long advocated for balance, respect, and interconnectedness across generations.“We need a global effort,” added Li. “By combining cultural preservation with tourism and enlightenment, and by seeking recognition from global organizations like UNESCO, we endeavor to provide opportunities for young people to learn, practice, and protect this sacred tradition, because Shamanism is our sense of cultural identity”About Manchu ShamanismManchu Shamanism dates back over 5,000 years and has influenced countless cultures worldwide. From ancient wisdom to modern insight, herbal medicine to yoga meditation, spiritual healing to practical philosophies, it represents a universal value connecting humanity, nature, and the providence.Please follow Jiaming Li’s Twitter account: X.com/Leo_Lee_Fighter

