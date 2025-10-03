Diana Mahrach Couture Runway Show Debuts Womenswear and Menswear SS2026 Collections in New York City During NYFW

Diana Mahrach Couture Logo Diana Mahrach, Fashion Designer (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) (Enhanced) Model, Diana Mahrach Couture (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) Model, Diana Mahrach Couture (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco) Atmosphere BIATCH® Tequila (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Mark Sagliocco)

Fashion Show benefitted The Centre for Family Services Palm Beach County (CFS)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A runway presentation by Diana Mahrach Couture, showcased the latest in haute couture craftsmanship as she debuted her SS2026 Womenswear and Menswear collections in New York City during New York Fashion Week. The event also benefitted The Centre for Family Services Palm Beach County (CFS), known for their signature annual fundraiser, The Old Bags Luncheon.This event underscored the synergy between fashion and art, illustrating how each element enriches the others. Diana Mahrach Couture seeks to elevate the conversation around couture by infusing classic techniques with contemporary aesthetics.Before the fashion runway show Attendees enjoyed cocktails from BIATCHTequila. In addition, the recently released fragrance by Diana Mahrach was available at the show.Notable attendees included: Diana Mahrach, Prince Mario Max, Charlii Sebunya, Luisa Diaz, Jean Shafiroff, and Leesa Rowland.Show Production @fashionforallnyc By Diana Mahrach, Hair styling and make-up led by Marco Marrangello, Make-up by Vincenza Carovillano, Team backstage “house of annex “, Cookies supplied by “lala Bonbon “ Rula Lutfi, Music Director Chris Avery Bennet, Skin care by klara beauty, Musical performance by N’Kenge.About Diana Mahrach Couture:For more than a decade, Diana Mahrach has designed luxurious garments defined by meticulous detailing and timeless sophistication. Each piece reflects her dedication to artistry, combining sumptuous fabrics with innovative silhouettes that flatter and inspire. Through Diana Mahrach Couture, she continues to redefine elegance for her discerning clientele. Diana Mahrach has a showroom located at 263 West 38th Street in New York City which both showcases her designs as well as the fabrics.For more information, please visit: www.dianamahrachcouture.com IG: @dianamahrachcouture | F: dianamahrachcouture

