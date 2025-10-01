Beyond Logix Appoints Michael Lapira as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Logix is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Lapira as Chief Executive Officer, a strategic leadership move that signals the company’s commitment to accelerating growth and strengthening its position as a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions. Lapira will oversee Beyond Logix and its business units, Aulintri, Logiq FM, and Beyond Clearance, guiding the organization into its next chapter of innovation and market expansion.Michael Lapira brings a proven record of operational excellence, team leadership, and strategic insight to the role. His vision will be instrumental in aligning the company’s domestic freight, ocean freight, and product innovation unit Aulintri under a unified framework. The integration will allow Beyond Logix to deliver a true end-to-end logistics experience, designed to maximize efficiency and elevate customer value across diverse industries.By consolidating its business units, Beyond Logix aims to optimize operations, harness advanced technologies, and strengthen cross-functional collaboration. The move highlights the company’s long-term strategy of enhancing customer service while building a resilient and innovative logistics ecosystem.“We are thrilled to welcome Michael as CEO, who has been working as our Chief Operating Officer (COO),” says a spokesperson for Beyond Logix. “His ability to translate strategy into execution, combined with his leadership style, makes him the right choice to guide Beyond Logix into its next phase. We are confident he will inspire our teams, strengthen our culture, and position the company as a global leader in logistics solutions.”Lapira’s leadership is expected to play a pivotal role in uniting the organization’s freight operations with its product development initiatives, ensuring that Beyond Logix continues to evolve as a partner of choice for businesses seeking flexible, dependable, and technology-driven supply chain solutions.For more information about Beyond Logix, please visit www.beyondlogix.com About Beyond LogixAt Beyond Logix, the mission is to go beyond traditional logistics by serving as a strategic ally to clients. Founded with the vision of transforming the logistics landscape, Beyond Logix provides innovative, dependable, and cost-effective supply chain solutions that optimize operations and fuel business growth. Through business units such as Aulintri, Logiq FM, and Beyond Clearance, the company delivers end-to-end strategies that streamline freight management and product innovation.Driven by a culture of customer focus, integrity, and collaboration, Beyond Logix empowers businesses with the tools and expertise to gain a competitive advantage. By combining cutting-edge technology with a client-first approach, Beyond Logix continues to redefine how logistics supports growth in today’s global economy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.