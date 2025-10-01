KP Public Affairs Welcomes Katelyn Smith, PMP, to Public Relations Team

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KP Public Affairs (KP) is pleased to announce that Katelyn Smith, PMP, has joined its public relations team. With over 15 years of experience in strategic communications, public affairs, and stakeholder engagement, Katelyn brings deep expertise across healthcare, education, construction, and transportation sectors.She has led award-winning grassroots and coalition campaigns, mobilized thousands of advocates, and generated millions of impressions to shape public policy and opinion. Her work spans enterprise communications, executive messaging, internal change management, and coalition building for clients including state agencies, trade associations, corporations, and advocacy coalitions.“We’re thrilled to bring Katelyn onto the KP team,” said Michael Burns, Managing Partner at KP. “She is an expert in coalition building and brings a wealth of healthcare experience that will amplify the crucial work we’re doing for our clients.”In a previous role at Perry Communications Group, she supported patient advocacy and biopharma organizations, expanded naloxone access through community outreach, and launched a one-week emergency campaign that generated 200+ legislator letters and 2.7 million impressions. She also led an award-winning elder abuse prevention initiative and has advised state agencies such as the California Department of Public Health on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the California Department of Health Care Services on Prop 1 Behavioral Health Transformation communications.“I’m looking forward to contributing to a team known for delivering thoughtful, effective strategies,” said Katelyn Smith. “Collaboration is at the heart of good public affairs work, and I’m excited to help drive meaningful results for our clients.”Katelyn holds a B.A. in Organizational Communications with a Minor in Business Management from California State University, Chico, and is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).With her strategic insight and proven track record, Katelyn strengthens KP’s position as a leading force in public affairs and communications in California and beyond.Learn more about Katelyn on the KP Public Affairs website About KP Public AffairsKP Public Affairs’ multi-dimensional expertise spans across four service offerings, public affairs, legislative advocacy, regulatory consulting, and public relations, to assist our clients in navigating the complexities of California government. In 2022, KP Public Affairs became part of the Public Policy Holding Company, which is comprised of Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill and Associates, Alpine Group, MultiState Associates, Concordant Advisory, Lucas Public Affairs, Pagefield, TrailRunner International and Pine Cove Strategies.More information on KP’s professional staff, services, and expertise can be found at kppublicaffairs.com.###

