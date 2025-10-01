Phoenix Dental Agency Launches Authentic Media to Help Dentists Build Patient Trust and Boost Case Acceptance

Phoenix Dental Agency

New service delivers on-site photo and video production so dental practices can replace stock imagery with real stories, real smiles, and real results

Authentic Media gives our clients a powerful way to stand out, build trust faster, and make every other marketing dollar work harder.” — Robyn Damaris, Director of Operations, Phoenix Dental Agency

ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Dental Agency , the marketing division of Productive Dentist Academy, is excited to announce the launch of Authentic Media Production, a new service designed to help dental practices replace generic stock imagery with authentic photos and videos that build patient trust, improve website conversion, and increase case acceptance.Patients increasingly make decisions about their healthcare providers online, and visuals often become the determining factor as to whether they book an appointment. According to Phoenix Dental Agency research, practices using stock photos risk appearing untrustworthy and forgettable. In contrast, authentic photography and video showcase real team members, patient stories, and office culture, instantly differentiating a practice from competitors.“Your patients aren’t looking for dentistry. They’re looking for confidence, trust, and transformation, and what dentists offer is how they achieve those things,” says Phoenix Dental Agency Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen. “Authentic Media allows patients to see your real team, your real patients, and your real results before they ever step through your doors. When patients see authenticity, they feel comfortable, say ‘yes’ to treatment more often, and refer their friends and family.”Authentic Media offers on-site photo and video production with a compliance-first approach, capturing:• Welcome videos that feature the doctor’s voice and personality• Patient testimonial videos that highlight real stories and outcomes• Team and culture moments that showcase the practice environmentThe results speak for themselves. Practices that add authentic video and photo content see up to a 35% increase in case acceptance according to HubSpot. Patients spend nearly twice as long on websites with video and are 79% more likely to book after viewing brand videos, according to Wyzowl.“Authenticity isn’t a trend, it’s what patients expect,” says Phoenix Dental Agency Director of Operations Robyn Damaris. “Authentic Media gives our clients a powerful way to stand out, build trust faster, and make every other marketing dollar work harder.”Authentic media turns dental websites from static digital brochures into a 24/7 conversion engine that works alongside other marketing investments. The service includes planning, production, and rollout guidance so practices can maximize their visuals across websites, social media, recruitment pages, and advertising campaigns.To learn more about Authentic Media, visit www.phoenixdentalagency.com/authentic-media-production/ , or call PDA Sr. Marketing Advisor Sara Hansen at 801-341-9070.Phoenix Dental Agency, a marketing subsidiary of Productive Dentist Academy, specializes in developing authentic, effective marketing programs that drive practice growth. The company combines dental industry expertise with authentic and unique marketing campaigns to help dentists establish strong presences that reflect their true value and connect with ideal patients. For more information, call 800-757-6077, email info@productivedentist.com, or visit https://phoenixdentalagency.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.