Karen Colbert’s Bold New Book Calls Out AI Bias in Education—and Charts a Better Way Forward

Karen Colbert, Author

AI reveals something we can no longer ignore: a glaring gap between technological progress and cultural alignment.

The algorithm may not have been built for us, but the future can be.” — Karen Colbert

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when artificial intelligence—often praised for its speed, scale, and innovation—collides with the lived experiences of underrepresented educators and students? According to Karen Colbert, it reveals something we can no longer ignore: a glaring gap between technological progress and cultural alignment.

In her groundbreaking new book, The Algorithm Wasn’t Built for Us: Reclaiming the Future of AI, Education, and Culture, Colbert brings that gap into sharp focus.

Part memoir, part manifesto, and part practical toolkit, the book explores the blind spots that exist when AI is introduced into education systems that already struggle with inequity. And Colbert—an educator, data scientist, and seasoned speaker—doesn’t just critique. She offers solutions.

“The algorithm may not have been built for us, but the future can be,” says Colbert.

From the Classroom to the Code

Karen Colbert isn’t theorizing from the sidelines. With more than a decade of experience teaching in Tribal Colleges and serving in leadership roles in higher education, her perspective is both deeply personal and academically rigorous. She’s lived what she writes.

Through The Algorithm Wasn’t Built for Us, Colbert shares stories from the front lines—of faculty burnout, cultural erasure, and systemic inefficiencies—then weaves in clear strategies for building AI-integrated systems that honor both innovation and identity.

Readers will find chapters covering everything from:

How bias gets coded into AI systems

Why cultural frameworks must guide tech adoption in education

What institutions can do to retain top talent without sacrificing their mission

Fundamental tools and prompts educators can implement immediately

It’s a book that challenges the status quo while equipping readers with real-world actions.

Training the Trainers: A New Offering for Institutions

To expand the book’s impact, Colbert is also launching a new training series: AI Blindspots: What Educators and Academic Institutions Are Missing When It Comes to AI and Retaining Top Talent (working title). The training will delve deeper into the book’s key themes—bias, burnout, and blind spots—and offer practical frameworks that institutions can apply immediately.

This isn’t a generic webinar on ChatGPT in the classroom. It’s a culturally grounded, educator-first training that examines how AI can be implemented ethically and sustainably—without erasing identity or increasing the workload on already overwhelmed staff.

Colbert has already delivered powerful keynotes at national convenings, including Achieving the Dream and the National Science Foundation, among others. Her work through Achieve It (AI) with Karen Colbert, a thought leadership platform powered by her consulting firm, Atlas Executive Consulting, positions her as a trusted guide at the intersection of tech, equity, and education.

A Movement, Not Just a Moment

Colbert’s approach stands out in a field often dominated by either tech-first hype or administrative jargon. She speaks plainly and with purpose—backed by data, yes, but also by a real sense of cultural responsibility.

And her timing couldn’t be more urgent.

As institutions grapple with how to integrate AI, the voices of educators—especially those from Indigenous, Black, and Brown communities—are too often excluded from the table. The Algorithm Wasn’t Built for Us flips that script, reminding readers that technology must serve people—not the other way around.

“This is a call to reclaim the future,” Colbert says. “And I want every educator, administrator, and policymaker to know they have a role to play.”

Get Connected

Learn more: www.karencolbert.com

Follow Karen on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/karen-colbert

Facebook: facebook.com/karencolbertedu



Join the training waitlist: Details available soon on her site

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.