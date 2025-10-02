Laura Louise Cast Announced; Filmmaker Duane Edwards’ New Thriller Moves Toward Production

Laura Louise starring Corbin Bernsen begins production October 2025 in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent filmmaker Duane Edwards announced the cast for his upcoming thriller Laura Louise, following recent industry buzz after Deadline reported the project’s lineup. The film will star Corbin Bernsen (Apple TV’s Your Friends and Neighbors), Denise G. Sanchez (Bosch: Legacy), Gilbert Owuor (Emancipation), Patrick Mulvey (The Girlfriend Experience), Kristen Bush (HBO’s Paterno), and Campbell Krausen (Ghostlight).Laura Louise follows Edward Brannock (Bernsen), a retired postal worker who becomes entangled in a reopened missing person’s case. As new evidence surfaces decades after a teenage girl’s disappearance, Brannock faces mounting scrutiny and must confront long-buried family secrets.“Having the opportunity to work with Corbin as our lead in Laura Louise is truly outstanding,” said Edwards. “His presence anchors the film with depth and authenticity and an incredibly talented supporting cast surrounds him.”Edwards will direct and produce under his banner The King Productions. Production is set to begin this fall at Rock River Studios in Northern Illinois. The film reunites Edwards with screenwriter Frederick Mensch, who previously collaborated with him on the 2024 drama Wrong Numbers.Julie Edwards heads up set design and wardrobe for the production. “Her work is essential to the visual and emotional tone of the film,” added Edwards.The production team also includes co-producers Phil Lee and Darryl Manuel, with casting by Aaron Schoonover. Edwards is represented by United Talent Agency.Stay connected with Duane Edwards and Laura Louise on YouTube and Instagram for the latest news and behind the scenes access.

