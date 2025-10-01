Skin I’m In® Fashion Week: Flight 2025 Takes Off in Houston at Lone Star Flight Museum

Adaptive clothing designer, Muroj Negha, debuts her cutting edge line to return to 2025 Skin I'm In Fashion Week, showcasing diverse models with disabilities. Skin I'm In Fashion Week 2025 to be held at iconic Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston, Texas Each year, Skin I'm In Fashion Week has an incredible display of unique looks, broadening what it means to be represented in fashion.

Aviation-themed runway returns Nov 2, uniting designers and talent to champion real-world representation. Partial proceeds benefit Be More Adaptive®.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skin I’m In® Fashion Week (SIIMFW) returns with Flight 2025, an immersive, aviation-themed runway experience at the Lone Star Flight Museum on Sunday, November 2, 2025. The production unites leading and emerging designers with a clear purpose: Every BODY Should Be Represented.

A Runway with a Mission

Flight 2025 reimagines the fashion show as a boarding gate to the future, pairing high design and production with visibility, originality, and respect for all people. Expect couture and streetwear collections presented with narrative staging inside a working aviation environment.

What Distinguishes Flight 2025

•Immersive Environment: Aviation-inspired staging, VIP “first-class” touchpoints, and theatrical sequencing across the museum floor.

•Artistry First: Collections emphasizing craft and storytelling that reflect global aesthetics and Houston’s creative community.

•Impact Beyond the Runway: A portion of proceeds supports Be More Adaptive®, a nonprofit advancing access and empowerment for people of all abilities.

Event Details

Venue: Lone Star Flight Museum, Houston, Texas

Date: Sunday, November 2, 2025

Time: Doors Open (GA & VIP) 3:00 PM | Show Starts 4:00 PM

Tickets & Info: www.skiniminfashionweek.com

Press Access: Accredited media may request credentials at info@skiniminmodel.com

Media Assets: Event photos, logos, and b-roll available to credentialed media by request.

“Our vision has always been bigger than fashion,” said Sonyia Baring Graham, Co-Founder & CEO of Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency. “Flight 2025 is about building a world where everyone is visible and valued. Fashion is our vehicle; humanity is our destination.”

About Skin I’m In®

Founded in 2020, Skin I’m In® Model & Talent Agency is a movement-driven agency advancing authentic representation across fashion, media, and entertainment. SIIMFW showcases boundary-pushing designers and talent while building pathways for broader industry access. Learn more at www.skiniminfashionweek.com

About Be More Adaptive®

Be More Adaptive® (BMA®) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building practical systems for inclusion and access, including a global resource platform that helps people find vetted disability resources faster. BMA partners with communities, institutions, and businesses to turn universal design into everyday practice.

Legal Disclaimer:

