GFT Tops 2025 SPARK Matrix in Banking Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GFT Technologies tops the 2025 SPARK Matrix for Digital Banking Services, earning the highest mark in service excellence. This recognition in the new report from analyst firm QKS Group underlines GFT’s leadership in delivering tailored, AI-powered banking transformation.

“GFT is accelerating the reinvention of digital banking through its unique blend of engineering depth, AI-first delivery, and cloud-native modernization frameworks," said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst, QKS Group. “By combining AI-powered decisioning, real-time core banking integration, and agile delivery models, GFT helps clients unlock new revenue streams, elevate customer experience, and future-proof their digital ecosystems. This engineering-led approach, grounded in deep financial services insight, positions GFT not just as an IT partner, but as a transformation catalyst.”

“The future of banking will be faster, smarter, and more adaptive – and GFT is making it real,” said Marco Santos, GFT Global CEO. “This top ranking is not just recognition of what we’ve done, but a clear sign of where we are heading. With AI at the core, we are redefining how banks operate, innovate, and connect with customers.”

The 2025 SPARK Matrix for Digital Banking Services highlights GFT for its tailored digital banking solutions. These include core banking accelerators on platforms like Thought Machine and Mambu. The group excels with an end-to-end delivery model, covering design, configuration, testing, launch, and support. It leverages agile methods, templates, and tools to meet needs like ESG, Islamic banking, and inclusion.

Innovations such as BankLiteX and BankStart unite UI/UX, DevOps, workflows, and smart contracts in a single hub. Its GFT Banking Agent, a multilingual AI platform using NLP, streamlines onboarding and automates customer queries to enhance experience and reduce costs. Additionally, GFT’s own GenAI product Wynxx accelerates the software development lifecycle with tools like Story Creator, Code Reviewer, and Functional Tester. It boosts code quality as well as test coverage – cutting time to market and increasing productivity by up to 90 percent.

“For decades, GFT has helped the largest U.S. banks modernize their legacy systems,” said Rishi Chohan, CEO USA at GFT. “Being named a SPARK leader highlights both that track record and our strategic focus as we enter our next phase of growth, delivering AI-driven solutions for banks, financial institutions, and beyond. We’re excited to partner with clients and industry leaders to accelerate this innovation and bring digital transformation projects to life, faster.”

With a footprint across Europe, the Americas and APAC, GFT brings regional regulatory know-how, language support, and hybrid delivery to large transformations. In 2024, GFT was named as a Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix for Digital Banking Services . The 2025 ranking consolidates this with an enhanced, leading position.

This latest recognition reaffirms GFT’s role as a transformation catalyst – combining engineering, AI, and modern delivery to drive meaningful banking change.

About GFT

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

