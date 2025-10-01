Peerless Plumbing Company Builds Lasting Partnerships with Full-Service Plumbing and Lifetime Savings

Peerless Plumbing Company offers comprehensive plumbing services, trusted expertise, and lifetime discounts in Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peerless Plumbing Company is proud to announce its continued commitment to providing Phoenix homeowners with more than just sewer lining solutions. Since 1985, the company has been a trusted name in the community, building a 5-star reputation for flawless plumbing work across all areas of service.Certified Technicians Delivering Complete CareWith a team of certified technicians, Peerless Plumbing Company stands ready to handle everything from new build installations to general plumbing repairs. Homeowners can rely on expert care that ensures long-lasting solutions, from reliable drains to efficient water systems, all backed by a reputation for excellence.Lifetime Discounts for Lasting PartnershipsAs a thank-you to the community, Peerless Plumbing Company offers a lifetime discount on all general plumbing services with any NuDrain installation . This exclusive benefit extends beyond sewer lining projects, giving customers confidence that their plumbing partner is invested in their long-term satisfaction and peace of mind.Exclusive Offer Available NowPhoenix residents are invited to start a partnership they can trust with Peerless Plumbing Company. New customers can claim up to $500 off services by calling today or scanning the company’s QR code for full details. For more information, visit www.peerlessplumbingrepipes.com About Peerless Plumbing Company and Nudrain PhoenixPeerless Plumbing Company has been a trusted plumbing service provider in Arizona since 1985, serving the community for nearly 40 years. As the first licensed NuFlow contractor in the state, the company delivers innovative trenchless sewer repair solutions that eliminate the need for disruptive traditional excavation. These advanced techniques allow Peerless to offer NuDrain lining systems, a cost-effective and time-saving alternative that is ideal for occupied buildings where demolition is not practical.Beyond trenchless services, Peerless Plumbing Company also specializes in repiping. Its commitment to customer satisfaction is supported by a highly qualified team that includes NuFlow Platinum Certified professionals, NASSCO Certified Inspectors, Certified Pipe Lining Inspectors, and NoDig Verified Installers. With top-tier training and a nomination for the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics, Peerless continues to uphold the highest standards in the industry.For more information on the referral program or to schedule a service, visit https://peerlessplumbingrepipes.com/

