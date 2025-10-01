The Plymouth Foundation Announces 2025 Blue Future STEAM Award Recipients

Honorees to be celebrated on Oct. 16 at the Blue Future Conference’s ‘Ugly Fish’ Networking Reception at Plymouth Center for the Arts

PLYMOUTH, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Plymouth Foundation today announced the 2025 recipients of the Blue Future STEAM Awards, honoring leaders whose work exemplifies innovation and interdisciplinary excellence in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), with a special focus on advancing the blue economy.

This year’s awardees are:

• Mike Palmer, founder of Waquoit Bay Fish Company and artist whose creative practice draws inspiration from his firsthand observations and decades of experience in fishing and fisheries science. Palmer’s work bridges art, sustainability and the ocean environment, offering unique perspectives on the intersection of human culture and the natural world.

• Dr. Glen Gawarkiewicz, physical oceanographer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), whose engaging presentations explore the mythology and history of sea monsters as a lens for understanding the ocean. By weaving together folklore, history and science, Gawarkiewicz sparks curiosity about the sea while grounding audiences in the realities of oceanographic research.

The awards will be presented at the conclusion of the 2025 Blue Future Conference on October 16, during the “Ugly Fish” Networking Reception at Plymouth Center for the Arts. The one-day conference, presented by The Plymouth Foundation at Hotel 1620 in Plymouth, features panels on marine technology, climate resilience, public policy and emerging trends, and will be headlined by a keynote address from Bill Nye the Science Guy.

The conference concludes with the Blue Future STEAM Awards ceremony and the lively “Ugly Fish” reception, bringing together leaders, innovators and community members to celebrate creativity, collaboration and impact in the blue economy.

The Blue Future STEAM Awards come just days before the start of Massachusetts STEM Week, reinforcing the importance of integrating arts and creativity into science and technology education and innovation.

“Mike Palmer and Dr. Glen Gawarkiewicz embody the spirit of the Blue Future STEAM Awards,” said Stephen Cole, Executive Director of The Plymouth Foundation. “Their work demonstrates the power that comes from bringing creativity and science together, inspiring new ways of thinking about the ocean and our shared future.”

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.plymouth-ma.biz/conference-2025.

SPONSORS & PARTNERS

ABOUT THE PLYMOUTH FOUNDATION

The Plymouth Foundation is a private non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing quality of life in the Plymouth, Massachusetts region through smart economic growth. The Foundation actively supports government and private-sector initiatives to attract, retain, and strengthen employment opportunities and increase the community’s commercial and industrial tax base. Visit https://www.plymouth-ma.biz/ to learn more.

