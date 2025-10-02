USA Artistic Swimming Champions Train with Ear Pro — Now Available Nationwide at CVS Pharmacy

Ear Pro Partners with USA Artistic Swimming to Champion Ear Health for Athletes and Families USA Artistic Swimming Partners with Ear Pro for Olympic-Level Ear Protection USA Olympic Swimming Team Showcases Ear Pro, Their Go-To for Ear Protection

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the USA Artistic Swimming Team powered through the 2025 World Aquatics Championships in Singapore with top-ten finishes and some of their most ambitious routines yet, one product was with them every step of the way: Ear Pro Used throughout training and competition to help protect against swimmer’s ear and ear infections, Ear Pro is now available to everyone in more than 7,700 CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States, bringing Olympic-level ear care to families nationwide.From Elite Training to Everyday FamiliesArtistic swimmers spend hours every day practicing in pools, spinning and surfacing in rapid bursts that put constant stress on the ears. Families face similar challenges with frequent swim lessons, water parks, vacations, and even indoor pools during the colder months.Ear Pro’s simple, metered-spray formula creates a light, water-resistant barrier so athletes and families alike can stay in the water longer with less worry about ear irritation or infections.“Swimmer’s ear and ear infections can be a real problem for athletes like us,” said Jaime Czarkowski, USA Artistic Swimming National Team member. “That’s why Ear Pro is my go-to. I can swim and train worry-free.”“I use Ear Pro before practice and competitions, and it makes such a difference,” said Elle Santana, senior national team member. “I don’t have to worry about that uncomfortable feeling or the risk of infections anymore.”Three-time Olympian Anita Alvarez added: “Whether you’re training for competition or just enjoying time at the pool as a family, Ear Pro belongs in every swim bag. It’s simple — and it works.”Why This Matters Now• Used by Olympic Athletes: Trusted by Team USA Artistic Swimming through demanding training and high-pressure competition.• Accessible to Families Everywhere: Now available in the Eye & Ear Care aisle at over 7,700 CVS locations nationwide.• Year-Round Protection: Perfect for indoor pools, vacation travel, and water activities in every season.How It Works1. Shake the bottle.2. Tilt the head and apply two sprays at the entrance of the ear canal.3. Gently massage the outer ear.4. Reapply after prolonged water exposure or towel drying.Where to Find ItEar Pro is available at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and online at CVS.com, with select stores offering same-day pickup. Look for the bright white packaging in the Eye & Ear Care aisle.About USA Artistic SwimmingUSA Artistic Swimming is the national governing body for artistic swimming in the United States, supporting athlete development from grassroots programs through elite international competition, including the Olympic Games. Learn more at usaartisticswim.org.About Ear ProFounded in Santa Rosa, California, by lifelong divers and surf parents, Ear Pro is a preventative ear spray trusted by athletes, families, and physicians worldwide. Its simple, two-spray formula combines medical-grade mineral oil with organic oregano oil to form a light, hydrophobic barrier that helps prevent swimmer’s ear, irritation, and infections — without impacting hearing.Now available at 7,700+ CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, Ear Pro brings Olympic-level ear protection to families everywhere.Watch Team USA Artistic Swimming talk about why they trust Ear Pro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-nVfPVBfpU

