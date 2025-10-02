Charleston’s Black Dog Junk Removal Expands Team to Meet Lowcountry Junk Removal Demand

Black Dog Junk Removal Logo Black Dog Crew at Work

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Charleston and the greater Lowcountry continue to experience rapid growth, demand for reliable junk removal has risen as well. From new housing developments to busy commercial areas, there is a constant need for quick and dependable hauling services. Black Dog Junk Removal is expanding its team and resources to keep pace with this growth, ensuring residents and businesses across Charleston, Mt. Pleasant, and Summerville can count on timely, professional serviceThat’s why Black Dog Junk Removal is pleased to announce that it has added a new crew member, Charles Meade, to the pack! Charles will be joining as a general helper, lending support on projects across the Lowcountry and helping Black Dog continue to deliver fast, dependable junk removal services.With Charles on board, the Black Dog crew can handle larger projects more efficiently and continue to honor the company’s same and next-day service promise. An extra set of hands means quicker loading, faster turnaround times, and more flexibility in scheduling, leading to more convenience for our customers.Charles, a local graduate of Fort Dorchester High School, brings a strong work ethic and enthusiasm for learning about service work. “Charles has already shown lots of enthusiasm to be working with us. Our team is built on hard work, trust, and working as a team and he is working well to fit in” said Nelson Huggins, Black Dog’s owner.In addition to his work with Black Dog, Charles will also be contributing support to Rooter Man Plumbing , another service business owned by Nelson Huggins. Rooter Man provides plumbing, drain, and sewer solutions throughout the Charleston region. By working with both Black Dog and Rooter Man, Charles will gain valuable hands-on experience in plumbing and service work while assisting the junk removal crew with their fast-paced schedule. His role with both companies helps support flexible scheduling, making it easier to offer customers same and next-day services whenever possible.About Black Dog Junk RemovalBlack Dog Junk Removal has built its reputation by making cleanouts simple and stress-free for homeowners, property managers, and businesses. From garage and storage cleanouts to storm debris removal, the company takes pride in offering local junk removal service with a professional touch. Adding Charles to the team strengthens Black Dog’s ability to keep up with the growing demand for trusted junk removal across Charleston, Summerville, and Mt. Pleasant.If you're curious what a typical junk removal job looks like for Black Dog, check out our latest POV cleanout video on our YouTube channel linked below.

Junk Removal Through the Eyes of Our Crew | POV Cleanouts [1]

