2025 HONDO RODEO FEST NOV 7-9TH AT CHASE FIELD IN PHOENIX IS ALMOST SOLD OUT

Star-Studded Lineup includes headliners Nickelback, Cody Johnson & Jason Aldean, in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hondo Rodeo Fest announced today that tickets for 2025 The Hondo Rodeo Fest, November 7-9th at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, are nearly sold out. This year’s headliners include some of the biggest artists in rock and country music today, including Nickelback, Cody Johnson and Jason Aldean, in addition to Treaty Oak Revival, Jon Pardi and Riley Green.The Hondo Rodeo Fest, which returns again this year to the home of the Diamondbacks, is an elite level premier rodeo event where top contestants in each event category are invited to compete in a three-day rodeo competition for a $1 million dollar purse. The event features eight categories, in addition to specialty acts like world champion trick ropers and equestrian stunt riding. During the day, fans can experience the family-friendly Stillery Street Festival, which does not require a ticket, and features even more music, food, shopping and innovative brand activations.Fans looking to experience AZ’s biggest 3-day rodeo competition, country music concert series and street festival, are encouraged to visit TheHondoRodeoFest.com/tickets or the Box Office at Chase Field to purchase tickets before they sell out.THE HONDO RODEO FEST SCHEDULE OF EVENTSFriday, November 7th - Nickelback & Treaty Oak RevivalSaturday, November 8th - Cody Johnson & Jon PardiSunday, November 9th - Jason Aldean & Riley Green12:00 NOON Stillery Street Festival Opens*5:00 PM Doors Open6:00 PM Rodeo8:30PM Opening Act9:45 PM Headline Act*Stillery Street Festival Opens at 2 PM on Friday, November 7thEach nightly ticket to the Hondo Rodeo Fest gets you your seat for both the rodeo performance and both concerts that immediately follow. Fans can increase their experience by adding a field pass, allowing you to gain access to the floor for the best concert experience.For details on everything fans should know about Chase Field before they go, including parking & directions, clear bag policies, and accessibility, visit: https://www.mlb.com/dbacks/ballpark/information The Hondo Rodeo Fest is proudly sponsored by American Hat Company, Cavender’s, Empire CAT, Gila River, KLME 107.9, Molson Coors, Montana Silversmith, Roxx Vodka, Telemundo, Western Sports Foundation, and Wrangler.For more information, tickets and special hotel pricing, visit https://thehondorodeofest.com/ To access the online press kit, visit: https://bit.ly/HondoRodeo ABOUT THE HONDO RODEO FESTThe Hondo Rodeo Fest is a three-day premium rodeo competition, country music concert series and Western Culture Fan Festival. For more information, including sponsorship and premium suite experiences, visit https://thehondorodeofest.com/

