Hamilton enhances 911 with new Medical Dispatch System

HAMILTON, ON – Beginning November 5, 2025, the Ministry of Health in partnership with the City of Hamilton, will implement the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) to enhance emergency medical response for 911 calls. MPDS is an internationally recognized, medically approved system used by dispatchers to ensure faster, safer and more consistent care for residents in need.

It allows Hamilton paramedic teams to respond to more calls without overburdening resources, helping residents receive timely care when it matters most.

MPDS standardizes the way 911 medical calls are assessed, giving every caller access to the same medically guided support. This approach supports better patient outcomes, streamlined response times and enhances coordination between paramedics, fire and police services. It makes emergency response more equitable by using clear guidelines instead of opinion.

Benefits for patients and the community

Prioritizes the most urgent calls, improving patient outcomes.

Ensures the right resources are sent at the right time.

Optimizes deployment of ambulances, fire and police services.

Reduces the need for lights-and-sirens response, improving safety for first responders and the public.

Standardizes protocols, ensuring equity and consistency in emergency care.

"Every 911 call is important, and Hamiltonians deserve to know they’ll get the right help as quickly and safely as possible,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath. “With the new Medical Priority Dispatch System, callers will receive consistent, medically guided support from the very first moment of the call. This system not only strengthens patient care and outcomes, it also enhances the safety of our first responders and the community. It’s an important step forward in protecting the health and well-being of everyone in Hamilton."

How it works

When a resident calls 911, trained emergency medical dispatchers (EMDs) follow a structured protocol to assess the situation. Callers will be asked detailed, medically guided questions to determine the right level of response. While help is on the way, dispatchers will continue to ask questions and when appropriate, provide real-time, life-saving instructions, including guidance for CPR, choking relief and other emergencies.

“Hamilton’s paramedics show extraordinary dedication every day, and this milestone reflects their professionalism, dedication and compassion,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie. “I want to thank our paramedic team and all those involved in making this important step forward to strengthen Hamilton’s emergency response system.”

"When someone calls 911, they’re often scared or in pain. Our new Medical Priority Dispatch System helps Ministry of Health dispatchers quickly understand the situation and guide callers with calm, clear instructions while the right help is on the way,” said Chief of Hamilton Paramedic Service, Russell Crocker. “The Hamilton Community can have confidence that every call will be handled with care and allow our paramedics to respond safely and effectively, helping save lives across the city."

Learn more about Medical Priority Dispatch System

Quick Fact

Developed by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED), MPDS is used by thousands of agencies across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. It is an evidence-based system that enhances dispatcher training, patient outcomes and community confidence in emergency services.