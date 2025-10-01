Guier Fence Co Expands Professional Fence Supply in Lee’s Summit, MO

BLUE SPRINGS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guier Fence Co has announced its ongoing expansion and expert services in Fence Supply in Lee’s Summit, MO , further strengthening its position as a trusted name in residential and commercial fencing solutions throughout the Kansas City metro area.Founded in 1979 by Kelly Guier with just a pair of post hole diggers, the company has grown into a leading fencing provider known for service, selection, and value. Today, under the leadership of Valerie Guier, the company continues to uphold its founding commitment to customer satisfaction across every installation and supply project.The company offers comprehensive fencing options including wood, vinyl, ornamental metal, composite, and chain-link. In addition to custom installations, Guier Fence Co provides materials for DIY customers , ensuring flexibility and support for all fencing needs. Its professional staff works one-on-one with clients to recommend solutions tailored to local code requirements and project goals.In Liberty, Guier Fence Co delivers expert Custom Fencing services to residential and commercial properties. Their fabrication capabilities and attention to detail enable them to create secure, aesthetically pleasing, and durable fencing systems of all types and scales.With over four decades of experience, Guier Fence Co remains committed to providing top-tier craftsmanship and dependable service to customers throughout Missouri. The company's licensed and insured team is equipped to manage projects from initial consultation through final installation.About Guier Fence Co:Guier Fence Co has been delivering professional fencing services across Missouri since 1979. Known for dependable workmanship and tailored customer service, the company offers a range of fencing materials and solutions for residential, agricultural, and industrial applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.