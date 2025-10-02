ScreenXchange Appoints Smita Yedekar as Business Head to Drive Global Growth and Innovation

ScreenXchange appoints Smita Yedeker as Business Head to lead their global platform reshaping the worldwide background verification landscape..

As a Business Leader . . . my vision is a future where we go beyond verification and compliance, offering proactive risk management with a superior experience for everyone.” — Smita Yedekar

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScreenXchange, a global platform transforming the way organizations access and manage background screening services, is at the forefront of creating smarter, faster, and more trusted screening journeys. As part of its continued growth and innovation strategy, the company is pleased to announce the appointment of Smita Yedekar as Business Head.With over 28 years of global experience in the software industry, Smita brings a powerful combination of entrepreneurial drive, technical depth, and strategic vision to her new role.Smita’s appointment comes at a pivotal time in ScreenXchange’s growth journey, as we expand our marketplace capabilities and deepen our investment in AI-driven solutions. With her strategic vision and entrepreneurial leadership, she will play a key role in accelerating our global footprint and delivering on our promise of a smarter, more seamless screening experience for our partners and customers.Ashok Bildikar, Chairman of the Board, said, “Smita’s background in building software ventures from the ground up, coupled with her global perspective and deep technical knowledge, makes her the ideal leader for ScreenXchange. Her expertise will be key in accelerating our platform’s growth, forging strong partnerships, and delivering a superior experience for our users.”A first-generation entrepreneur, Smita co-founded and scaled 1Mobility, an enterprise mobile security SaaS company acquired by a Silicon Valley firm in 2018. She also founded Smartsourcing Global, a U.S.-based custom software solutions company. Following the acquisition of 1Mobility, she served as Vice President of Strategic Alliances for the APAC region at NASDAQ-listed Qualys.Smita is a Charter Member at TiE Pune, Program Chair of its flagship Nurture Accelerator, and a mentor with India’s National Center of Excellence for Cybersecurity (DSCI), where she guides startups at the intersection of innovation and compliance. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in Generative AI, bringing future-ready insights to identity, risk, and trust in a fast-changing regulatory landscape.Commenting on her new role, Smita said, “I am truly excited about ScreenXchange and our AI solutions. I am looking forward to leading us in building trusted foundations worldwide. As a Business Leader and a Resident Entrepreneur, my vision is a future where we go beyond verification and compliance, offering proactive risk management with a superior experience for everyone. We will do this with responsible AI and human-centric intelligence.”About ScreenXchangeScreenXchange is a global platform reshaping the background verification landscape by enabling seamless access to trusted screening providers worldwide. With a focus on speed, transparency, and customization, the platform empowers organizations to design screening journeys tailored to their needs, while leveraging emerging technologies like AI to reduce friction, improve compliance, and enhance trust.To learn more, visit www.screenxchange.com

