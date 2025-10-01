Lisbon welcomes prestigious IFA Congress in October 2025

The IFA Congress is coming to Lisbon for the first time in nearly 60 years

Lisbon hosts the 77th IFA Congress in October 2025, welcoming 2,000 global leaders in tax and investment to highlight Portugal’s economic growth.

International lawyers, tax advisors, and strategic consultants from across the globe will be here enjoying everything that Portugal has to offer...” — Steve Philp

LISBON, PORTUGAL, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisbon will host the 77th Congress of the International Fiscal Association (IFA) from 5–9 October 2025, welcoming thousands of leading voices in taxation, finance, technology, investment and public policy.It will be the first time in nearly 60 years that Portugal has staged the prestigious congress, a cornerstone of the global fiscal calendar since the IFA was founded in 1938.For Portugal, the event underscores the country’s emergence as a hub for international investment and innovation. Recent milestones include an upgraded A+ economic rating from S&P and recognition as Europe’s leading relocation destination for private wealth seeking a second passport through the Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme.Steve Philp, Director at Portugal Pathways , which supports private wealth coming to Portugal and investing in the Golden Visa programme, says:“We are proud to sponsor the Lisbon IFA Congress this year. It is a unique chance to showcase Portugal from a lifestyle or investment point of view to so many important figures in private wealth, cross-border tax, and international advisory groups, such as Bloomberg Tax and Ernst & Young (EY).“International lawyers, tax advisors, and strategic consultants from across the globe will be here enjoying everything that Portugal has to offer while they debate cross-border tax and other international investment mechanisms in Portugal.“Many of these conversations related to residency and tax domicile have already opened up many opportunities for Portugal’s Golden Visa residency-by-investment programme, and the potential to channel this interest into funds and other sectors is substantial. The effect on foreign direct investment could be transformative.”Rogério Fernandes Ferreira, President of IFA Portugal, adds:“The congress will offer sessions covering a wide range of topics from the latest developments in international tax law to emerging trends, along with residency of legal entities for corporate income taxation.”The event is expected to attract close to 2,000 delegates, with significant long-term benefits beyond the congress week.Paul Sheedy, special advisor at the Portugal Future Fund , comments:“We expect close to 2,000 delegates in Lisbon, and the value this brings to Portugal goes far beyond the week of the event.“It will raise awareness of Portugal as a place to invest and live. That visibility can translate into long-term commitments in funds, infrastructure, technology, healthcare and renewables. It is an opportunity for Portugal to convert interest into real economic value.”Portugal’s Golden Visa scheme has already channelled over €8 billion into the economy since launch. Today, applicants can qualify by investing a minimum of €500,000 into eligible funds regulated by the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), with options for family reunification. After five years, holders may apply for permanent EU residency and citizenship, subject to conditions.Paul Stannard, Chairman and Founder of the Portugal Investment Owners Club , notes:“We are so glad that Portugal Pathways and the Portugal Investment Owners Club were able to sponsor this prestigious event in Lisbon. It is the first time that the event has come to Portugal in almost 60 years.”Alongside showcasing Portugal’s fiscal and residency framework, the IFA Congress will highlight new initiatives such as IFICI (NHR 2.0), a tax regime rewarding value creators who establish companies or subsidiaries in Portugal with a 10-year tax benefit.As debates on taxation and investment reshape the global economy, Portugal’s role as host signals its capacity to influence and adapt to shifting financial dynamics—cementing its position as a bridge between Europe and the wider world.

