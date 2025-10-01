WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 31.1% CAGR | IoT Telecom Services Market Reach USD 254.2 Billion by 2031 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global IoT telecom services market was valued at $17.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $254.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31745 Driving FactorsSurge in adoption of IoT devices & new technological advancements and growing preference toward gathering data in real-time drive the growth of the global IoT in telecom services market. By application, the smart building and home automation segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would display the fastest CAGR by 2031.Market SegmentationThe global loT telecom services market is segmented on the basis of connectivity, network management solution, service type, and application. On the basis of connectivity, it is divided into cellular technology, LPWAN, NB-IoT and FR-Based. On the basis of network management solution, it is classified into network performance monitoring and optimization, network traffic management and network security management. On the basis of service type, it is divided into business consulting services, devices and application management solution, installation and integration services, IoT billing and subscription management and M2M billing management. On the basis of application, it is classified into smart building and home automation, capillary network management, industrial manufacturing and automation, vehicle telematics, energy and utilities, smart healthcare and others (transportation). Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key market players analyzed in the global IoT in telecom services market report include Sierra Wireless, LM Ericsson Telephone Company, T-Mobile, Orange, Vodafone Idea Ltd, MediaTek Inc, telstra, Sequans Communications, puresoftware ltd., and TELUS Corporation. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31745 Based on region, the market across North America generated more than one-third of the global IoT in telecom services market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 35.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include LAMEA and Europe.By service type, the business consulting services segment contributed to nearly one-third of the global IoT in telecom services market share in 2021, and is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The IoT billing and subscription management segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.7% during the forecast period. The others segment is also assessed through the study. The other segments assessed through the report include installation and integration services, devices and application management solution, and M2M billing management.By application, the smart building and home automation segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the global IoT in telecom services market revenue in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Simultaneously, the smart healthcare segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other segments assessed through the report include capillary network management, industrial manufacturing & automation, vehicle telematics, and energy and utilities.By connectivity, the cellular technology segment held more than one-third of the global IoT in telecom services market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The NB-IoT segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 33.5% throughout the forecast period. The LPWAN and RF-Based segments are also assessed through the study.By network management solution, the network performance monitoring and optimization segment held more than one-third of the global IoT in telecom services market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The network security management segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 32.7% throughout the forecast period. The network traffic management segment is also analyzed through the report.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (260 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iot-telecom-services-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● During the pandemic, IoT proved to be highly beneficial for the telecom sector to enable access from a remote location, which impacted the global IoT in telecom services market positively.● Apart from helping in cost reduction, it also gave way to smart development. This drift has continued post-pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.