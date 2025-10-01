MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS NAMED 'LEADING LITIGATORS IN AMERICA'

Michael Mancini John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk announced today that Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk are recognized in Lawdragon’s 2026 edition of “500 Leading Litigators in America.” The publication selected the attorneys from a record number of nominations utilizing Lawdragon’s rigorous research and selection process.“The outstanding advocates recognized here have made their mark representing clients in their most important courtroom, investigative and administrative battles,” states the publisher. “They have changed the course of industry and individual businesses, shaped our nation and the enforcement of its laws, and continued to uphold the role of the law as a beacon and shared imperative."Named a “Legal Visionary” by the Los Angeles Times and a “Leading Commercial Litigator” by the Daily Journal, Michael Mancini has extensive experience in high-stakes business, breach of contract, entertainment and unfair competition cases. He has secured favorable settlements, obtained case-ending pretrial rulings, excluded damaging evidence, defended against abusive motions, led key depositions and handled private arbitration as well as civil jury and bench trials in State and Federal courts. In one entertainment matter, Mancini represented a film production company in a dispute over misdirected production funds. “We sued seven defendants for theft, wire fraud, RICO violations, and check kiting,” he explained, winning approximately $1.5 million plus nearly $100,000 in fees.Named a Southern California Super Lawyer and recognized as a “Leader of Influence: Thriving in Their 40s” by the Los Angeles Business Journal, John Shenk represents clients in complex shareholder, partnership, and cannabis-related disputes—often described as “business divorces.” He has successfully handled cases involving fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, and investor rights. Combining strategic negotiation with skilled litigation, John has secured major victories, including obtaining substantial payouts and equity for an investor in a startup cannabis company and achieving the full dismissal of a lawsuit valued at hundreds of millions of dollars.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.