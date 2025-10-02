Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market to Reach US$ 482.43 Mn by 2032 | Persistence Market Research

Therapeutic Hypothermia Systems Market

The therapeutic hypothermia systems market grows with rising cardiac and neurological cases, surgical demand, and adoption of advanced cooling devices.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The therapeutic hypothermia systems market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a market size of USD 326.41 million by 2025 and expand to USD 482.43 million by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during the forecast period. This market expansion is driven by a surge in the incidence of cardiovascular and neurological disorders, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and advancements in minimally invasive cooling technologies. Therapeutic hypothermia (TH) plays a vital role in improving neurological recovery and reducing tissue damage in critical conditions such as cardiac arrest, ischemic stroke, and neonatal hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (HIE).

Key Industry Highlights

Dominance of Cooling Devices: The cooling devices segment is set to capture around 60% of the market share in 2025. This segment includes non-invasive technologies such as cooling blankets, pads, and endovascular cooling systems, favored for their affordability, ease of use, and compatibility with sterile environments.

Neurology as the Leading Indication: Neurological conditions, including ischemic stroke and traumatic brain injury, will continue to drive the therapeutic hypothermia market, with the neurology segment expected to dominate with a 45% share by 2025. Moreover, the cardiology segment is anticipated to grow the fastest, driven by an increase in cardiac arrest cases and subsequent adoption of TH in emergency care protocols.

Regional Dominance in North America: North America is projected to hold the largest share, approximately 45% in 2025, largely due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases. The region’s advanced healthcare infrastructure, coupled with rapid adoption of innovative cooling technologies, further fuels this growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Surgical Procedures: Over 310 million surgical procedures are performed annually worldwide, fueling the demand for therapeutic hypothermia systems. These systems ensure optimal temperature regulation during and post-surgery, improving patient outcomes by minimizing risks such as infection, bleeding, and prolonged recovery. Non-invasive systems like cooling blankets and pads have made these procedures easier to implement across various medical settings, including intensive care units (ICUs) and emergency rooms.

Minimally Invasive Cooling Solutions: Modern therapeutic hypothermia systems are incorporating advanced cooling technologies that integrate closed-loop feedback control for real-time temperature regulation. This offers a more precise and safer method of patient cooling during surgeries, reducing complications and enhancing recovery times.

Restraints

Side Effects and High Costs: Although therapeutic hypothermia can significantly improve patient outcomes, it is not without its challenges. Side effects such as shivering, electrolyte imbalances, and infection risks are some of the drawbacks associated with the treatment. Additionally, the high cost of implementing TH systems—ranging from specialized equipment to the need for trained personnel—presents a barrier, especially in resource-constrained settings.

Complexity in Implementation: The use of cooling devices often requires a multi-disciplinary team, including trained physicians, nurses, and technicians. The high capital expenditure on advanced systems, coupled with ongoing maintenance and the need for consumables such as cooling pads or catheters, makes it a financially burdensome option for hospitals, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Opportunities

Expansion in Emerging Markets: Emerging economies, particularly in regions like Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America, present untapped growth opportunities for therapeutic hypothermia systems. These regions are witnessing rising incidences of neonatal HIE, increased birth rates, and improving healthcare infrastructure, all contributing to the growing demand for effective cooling solutions.

Affordable Cooling Solutions for Low-Income Regions: To cater to the financial limitations in emerging markets, low-cost cooling solutions like ice packs and phase-change materials are becoming more prevalent. These technologies have proven effective in reducing neonatal mortality and improving long-term neurological outcomes in resource-limited settings.

Category-Wise Analysis

Product Type Insights

The cooling devices segment will continue to dominate the therapeutic hypothermia systems market. These devices, including cooling blankets, pads, and head caps, offer a non-invasive approach, requiring minimal training and maintenance. Their cost-effectiveness and ease of use make them suitable for a wide range of healthcare settings. On the other hand, the cooling catheters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, especially in critical care settings. These devices offer more precise core temperature regulation, making them indispensable in post-cardiac arrest care and stroke recovery.

Indication Insights

By medical indication, the neurology segment is projected to maintain its dominance due to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders such as ischemic stroke, traumatic brain injury, and neonatal HIE. According to the CDC, stroke alone is responsible for over 795,000 incidents annually in the U.S., creating a high demand for therapeutic hypothermia to reduce neuronal damage and improve survival rates. Meanwhile, the cardiology segment is set to experience rapid growth, driven by the high incidence of cardiac arrest, with therapeutic hypothermia shown to improve both survival and neurological outcomes in these patients.

Regional Insights

North America

North America is expected to retain the largest share of the global therapeutic hypothermia systems market. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure, coupled with high rates of neurological and cardiovascular disorders, creates a significant demand for advanced cooling therapies. The U.S., in particular, is home to a large number of hospitals that have integrated therapeutic hypothermia into their standard care protocols, especially for post-cardiac arrest and stroke patients. Companies such as Medtronic, ZOLL Medical Corporation, and Stryker Corporation lead the market in this region, driving innovations and adoption of new cooling technologies.

Asia Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the therapeutic hypothermia market due to the rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular diseases in countries like China and India. With a growing aging population and expanding healthcare infrastructure, demand for portable and non-invasive cooling solutions is increasing. China, in particular, is poised to dominate this market, with the country’s growing healthcare sector investing in advanced technologies such as AI-driven cooling systems for improved clinical outcomes.

Europe

In Europe, the therapeutic hypothermia systems market is expected to grow at a steady pace, with Germany leading the region. The European Union’s support for collaborative research under programs like Horizon Europe and the widespread adoption of cooling technologies in stroke centers will continue to drive market expansion. The U.K. also supports therapeutic hypothermia as part of its cardiac arrest care protocols, ensuring its integration into emergency healthcare systems.

Competitive Landscape

The therapeutic hypothermia systems market is highly competitive, with several major players vying for market share through product innovations and strategic partnerships.

Key Players

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Audax Management Company, LLC.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

EM-MED Sp. z o.o. Sp. K.

Gentherm Incorporated

International Biomedical Ltd.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Key Industry Developments

TEQCool AB: In May 2025, the company announced the launch of a patented non-invasive intranasal brain cooling system. This product aims to extend the application of therapeutic hypothermia beyond its traditional use, targeting brain metabolism reduction on a global scale.

SourceMark and Gentherm Partnership: In January 2024, SourceMark entered a partnership with Gentherm Medical to become the exclusive supplier of several Gentherm products, including the Gelli-Roll, a reusable cooling gel pad. This collaboration aims to enhance the availability and affordability of cooling technologies across North America.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Cooling Devices

Cooling Catheters

Cooling Packs

By Application:

Neurology

Cardiology

Neonatal Care

By End-user:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

ASCs

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Future Outlook

The global therapeutic hypothermia systems market is expected to continue its growth trajectory through 2032, driven by increasing incidences of neurological and cardiovascular diseases, advancements in cooling technologies, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets. As non-invasive and cost-effective cooling solutions become more prevalent, and as AI-driven hypothermia systems continue to improve, the therapeutic hypothermia systems market will play an increasingly significant role in critical care, especially in stroke, cardiac arrest, and neonatal care. The demand for personalized cooling therapies, coupled with the need for cost-effective solutions in resource-constrained environments, will drive innovation and market expansion over the next decade.

